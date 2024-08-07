Discover how over 3 million teams streamline their work and achieve their goals with ClickUp. Trustworthy, efficient, game-changing.
33% less overhead by streamlining processes.
10+ hours saved each week for store managers and leadership teams across multiple locations.
Top 10% talent retention across the franchise with thanks to efficient onboarding and management with ClickUp.
4 months ahead of schedule, instead of publishing content by the day
2X as many social channels managed with the same team size
Centralized request handling
Improved project visibility
Facilitated large projects with Forms and Automations
$120,000 saved per game
37% productivity increase with ClickUp AI
30% lower costs during dev lifecycle
3 to 5 minutes saved from each service ticket
80% adoption rate in less than 4 months
Ahead of schedule data migration from Airtable
33% less overhead by streamlining processes.
10+ hours saved each week for store managers and leadership teams across multiple locations.
Top 10% talent retention across the franchise with thanks to efficient onboarding and management with ClickUp.
4 months ahead of schedule, instead of publishing content by the day
2X as many social channels managed with the same team size
Centralized request handling
Improved project visibility
Facilitated large projects with Forms and Automations
$120,000 saved per game
37% productivity increase with ClickUp AI
30% lower costs during dev lifecycle
Kelly Smunk, Director of Data Platform
“Before ClickUp, our project tracking was scattered across various platforms. ClickUp centralized our processes, saving us invaluable time and significantly reducing miscommunication.”
Molly Quella, Project Manager
“With ClickUp, our teams are more collaborative, efficient and we’re all more on-top of our work. It has made the way we work so much better.”
Tiffany Vedamunthu, Project Manager
"ClickUp was our best implementation and adoption of any new platform that we helped roll out."
Sarah Lively, Director of Social Media
“When it comes to managing social media, no other tool is as robust as ClickUp. If you want to know everything that’s going on at any point in time, no other tool can give you the same level of insight.”
Joerg Klueckmann, VP of Marketing
"ClickUp enables us to utilize our marketing resources more effectively and align our GTM approach across multiple business units."
Alexander Haywood, Managing Director
"Jira wasn't going to work for our team going forward. We needed a tool that can effectively scale across the business."
Nick Herrera, Sr. Director of Technology
"ClickUp keeps our engineering department hyper-focused on the right initiatives. We use automated sprints to prioritize requests and provide real-time visibility and progress to our stakeholders in Product and Marketing."
Josh Sorenson, VP of Systems
“ClickUp isn’t just our internal tool—it’s our client platform. We’ve built custom systems, embedded tools, and even connected it to our own apps. It’s helping us scale.”
Michael Turner, Associate Director at Miami University
“We’re on our way to becoming a premier career center in the United States. ClickUp is essential to ensuring we have a blueprint for success.”
Connor Nash, Global Experience Analytics Manager
"We're able to customise and automate ClickUp to suit each specific initiative, which has increased our team's capacity exponentially."
Maggie Davis, VP, PMO
"We have about 200 employees utilizing ClickUp. There's a lot of different departments involved from AV to culinary to service. ClickUp brings all of those teams together into one place so that they can stay on track, collaborate and communicate."
Victoria Berryman, Marketing Operations Manager
"ClickUp has helped us centralize our resources, communication, and project management, making us twice—if not three times—as efficient."
Oscar Aguilar, Marketing Project Manager
"We used to spend extra hours doing routine things manually, like delivering projects to our team, creating tasks, and pasting links. Now, we’re using that time to plan ahead and move more of the team workflows to ClickUp."
Katharine Uhrich, Customer Marketing Manager
"For me, a bigger benefit of ClickUp than the time savings is just the peace of mind. I know it’s all in ClickUp and nothing’s being forgotten."
Leslie Jones, Senior Marketing Project Manager
“ClickUp has allowed us to streamline our operations and improve our efficiency, making it easier to collaborate and manage our projects effectively.”
Morey Graham, Director, Alumni & Donor Services Project
"We can now collaborate within one system and have visibility into critical data. This allows us to track progress, workload and capacity, and plan in a more accurate way."
Raúl Becerra, Product Manager
"ClickUp not only allows me to keep projects on track and detect risks early, it also helps me as an individual contributor with my daily tasks."
Dayana Mileva, Account Director
"Our team can now work on the same project together and communicate with any stakeholder instantly, wherever they are. ClickUp houses all of our projects—previous, current, and future."
Charles Frey, Process Manager
"We needed to make sure our internal processes were equipped to be successful. ClickUp was recommended to us—the pricing was great, the information gathering was exactly what we needed, and it seemed like a platform that could grow with the company."
Ashley Pavlik, Director of Product Development
"Before ClickUp Whiteboards, we struggled to visualize internal processes and connect ideation to execution. Now, we're able to visually bring our SOPs to life right where the work happens. This saves us time from moving between yet another tool and more importantly, has aligned our teams on work handoffs in the product development lifecycle."
Kateryna Sipakova, Portfolio Manager
"We didn’t want to adopt a new tool for one function and a different tool for another function. We wanted to have projects, internal operations, and goals all in one place. ClickUp had all of the functionality our teams needed."
Jen Robinson, Senior Manager of B2B Growth Marketing
"ClickUp has given us a better way to manage up. It's allowed us to better showcase the great successes and work our team is doing."
Nick Foster, Director of Product Management
"With ClickUp, we’ve regained hours of wasted time on repeat tasks and accelerated product releases by improving handoff between QA, tech, and marketing."
Dane Dusthimer, Traffic Partner
"With ClickUp, we can access all the functionality we need in one place, which is huge for us. We’re all about adoption, and without a really easy-to-use platform that can enable it, it would be impossible to drive adoption by all teams and clients."
Davide Mameli, Business Unit Manager
"Before ClickUp, we were working in two separate tools. Having to frequently go back and forth from one tool for task management and another for documentation was inefficient for our team."
Alexis Valentin, Global head of business development
"Our team is very happy with ClickUp because in the platform they can find everything they need to get their work done, and it’s extremely easy to use compared to other tools."
Nicole Brisova, Growth Operations Manager
"Using ClickUp has helped us plan better, deliver faster, and efficiently structure our teams, and our production team has doubled in size since I joined the company! That would not have been possible if we had not had a solid structure for resource allocation and project management in place."
Andrea Park, Business Operations Coordinator
"Now, in ClickUp, anyone in the organization can see each of our team’s OKRs, who owns them, and their progress. Looking back now, before ClickUp, we didn’t have that level of transparency, so all of our departments were disconnected."
Kris Levine, Director of Technology
“After we finished the ClickUp evaluation, we really didn't want to do any more. We realized this is great, and we don't need to look at anything else.”
Komal Bothra, Content Writer
"We found ClickUp to be the best monday.com alternative for project management for many reasons; one of them is that it allowed us to connect our work tools, streamlining and simplifying our processes."
Samantha Dengate, Product Developer & Brand Manager
"The choice to move to ClickUp was based on how easy it was to pick up with a minimal need for training, which was exactly what we needed as a growing startup company."
Jakub, Inbound Marketing Team Lead
"By organizing our work in ClickUp and Sprints, it’s now easier to work across departments without overloading on meetings and email threads."
Darya, Communications Lead
"ClickUp provides us with a clear picture of product launch timelines and visibility into how smaller tasks contribute to the company success."
Chaya Fischman, President
"Everyone on the team has a view that is perfectly set up for them so that they can easily see what their responsibilities are."
Kellock Irvin, Product Team Lead
"ClickUp helps us stay out of chaos mode. We can now be as proactive as possible about the projects we’re working on."
Joshua Rozario, Founder & Chief Marketer
"ClickUp has helped us serve our clients better, increase productivity and reduce operating costs."