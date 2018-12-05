People love us, and we love them back.

MA

Mitch Agnew

Chancellor State College

All I can say is that it is phenomenal, and it keeps getting better. The rate at which new features are implemented and bugs fixed etc. is amazing and like nothing we have used before. I get excited every time I log in and see the ‘what’s new’ box pop up, I can’t wait to see what your future looks like! As I said before, it’s changed the way we work, and all for the better. The ability to have conversations, docs, tasks, gantt charts, calendars and everything else ClickUp boasts all in one place, and implemented to such as high standard is huge and the best thing that has ever happened to me.



The flexibility and integrations you and the ClickUp team continue to add is amazing too, we are actually using ClickUp to power a content management system for all of our social media accounts allowing us to approve posts before they are posted. All social content comes from our students so this allows them to be in control but means we still have some oversight.



I also have to add that your support and community is one of a kind, it is that sort of experience that makes me like it just that bit more and is very refreshing.