People love us, and we love them back.

ClickUp's productivity platform is constantly improving as we release new features requested by our clients every single week.
#1 Productivity App

Based on 10,000+ reviews.

GetApp Category Leaders for Resource Management Jan-21
Capterra Shortlist for Project Management Jan-21
Software Advice Frontrunners for Project Management Jan-21
Crowd badge
Leader Spring 2020 ClickUp
Collaboration is everything.
"ClickUp, a productivity platform, topped Zapier's list of the fastest growing apps - being a tool focused on helping teams collaborate no matter where they're located."
Best Value in Collaboration Tools
"ClickUp is the 2019 Best Value in the Collaborations Tools, Task Management, Workflow Management, Project Management, and Time Tracking sections of Capterra"
"Project management with a beautifully intuitive user interface, industry-leading features, and an all-in-one platform to complete your projects and goals."
"ClickUp fits right in the middle between the unusably simple and the overly complex task management platforms. It's built for both managers and team members, without making compromises for either. ClickUp provides a tailored experience for every person on your team."
"There is no question that ClickUp has solved everyone's common frustrations with project management."
"Remarkable. It is smooth, beautiful and, most importantly, intuitive... ClickUp is on its way to being a household name in this industry."
"We train individuals and organizations to build better products. ClickUp allows our community of product managers to increase productivity and collaborate with other cross-functional teams such as engineering, design and marketing."
"ClickUp is what project management has needed. Easy to use and learn, gives you the ability to customize the platform, and the customer service team goes above and beyond!"
"The core purpose of ClickUp is to remove the frustrations, inefficiencies, and disconnect caused by the current project management ecosystem. ClickUp takes exceptional design and user experience to another level."
"The design, organization and features are way beyond any current platforms! There is no question that ClickUp has solved everyone’s common frustrations with project management."
"With ClickUp’s uniquely beautiful design and user experience, they echo for project management tools, what Slack did for communication."
"ClickUp nixes the one-size-fits-all approach by letting users customize the software to match their workflow and choose how they want to display projects."
"Whether you are a manager, developer, or someone else. ClickUp is designed to help you get things done, your way."
"New products are succeeding, not because of new features, but because of user experience. That’s exactly how ClickUp managed to delight us and thousand of other users."
"In 2021, ClickUp ranked the 26th fastest growing company in the world."
"ClickUp’s easy-to-use product management software keeps your team productive, efficient and headache-free. It lets you integrate with more than 1,000 other services, such as Slack and Zapier, to keep everything your company needs in one convenient place."
"ClickUp team productivity app is gorgeous and wildly efficient"
"The user interface is well-designed. It’s not clunky. It’s very smooth. It’s very elegant. I think it’s better than Asana or Basecamp….It has so many features!"
"This team task management tool gives you more features than most but somehow manages to keep the user interface intuitive."
"Get your entire task done on a single platform - ClickUp. This incredible productivity software is a lifeline for the business that struggle to achieve goals but lack the resources."
"ClickUp is one app to replace them all. It’s the future of work. More than just task management – ClickUp offers docs, reminders, goals, calendars, and even an inbox."
User stories.

Zeke Baez
Zeke Baez
Yes, that is correct, I’m coming over from Monday and its the best decision I’ve made since saying yes to my wife.
ES
Evan Starr
You guys are really knocking it out of the park with your application. My coworkers are amazed each week with just how many new features and improvements you are launching! As an Angular developer I can’t imagine how much optimization stuff you guys have put in to get it where it’s at and I shudder to myself a bit wondering how your state management is maintained.
Antti Laitinen
Antti Laitinen
Over the last few years I have gone through a number of different project management tools and I can say that by my experience ClickUp is by far the best! As many have already said, even the free version is more versatile than the paid versions of many competitors. So the value for money of the paid version is awesome.
Also it is truly special how much they listen their customers and add or improve features that are important to users. Thank you for that!
December 5, 2018
Patrice Calligaris
Patrice Calligaris (@digicalidesign)
Our company is switching from Jira to ClickUp!
Jira is good but it's a tool of the past.... you can always do better. Design really matters. Using ClickUp is Apple way.. you feel in love from the beginning and more when you are using it. :-)
July 2, 2018
JM
Jose Miguel Villouta
Been using this effing app for a month. Now I have mental workflow that is getting stronger. Productivity went up probably 250%. Out of the rut. Took some time not so much to learn the app, but to learn how to make my process better. Party of one here + ADHD blessed. Thanks team.
Jakub Grajcar (@NekroJakub)
Jakub Grajcar (@NekroJakub)
I would honestly integrate ClickUp with my right retina if I could
Aug 7, 2018
Niclas 💤 (@pLoLock)
Niclas 💤 (@pLoLock)
Just discovered @ClickUp_app and holy hell is it potent! Goodbye Asana, goodbye Toggl, hello productivity!
February 5, 2020
Sam Davis (@Sam_S_Davis)
Sam Davis (@Sam_S_Davis)
We aim for radical transparency and involve everyone in creating and maintaining culture/policies. Tools that help keep us honest and accountable are @sliteHQ for knowledge management and @ClickUp_app for task management.
March 15, 2019
JC
Joshua Centers
I heard about you guys last night on a Facebook post. I was literally learning how to use Notion. I got so frustrated with limits inside Notion. It was too much like Airtable. So I tinker with you guys, start moving stuff around, and now I know I have everything I need in one place with the ability to use and link resources. ClickUp is the thing everyone wished they could change about other apps. Bravo, your newest raving fan.
Bonny Malarkey @Erica_ofthe_ICT
Bonny Malarkey @Erica_ofthe_ICT
Big thank you to @ClickUp_app, especially today! ClickUp has really helped curb my crippling anxiety and panic over my expanding task list and projects. Sat down, typed it all out, and felt huge relief once I could see it all laid out.
June 10, 2019
Samuel Schneider (@baubeaver)
Samuel Schneider (@baubeaver)
Now I watched for a year and searched for a better project management tool and finally I found @ClickUp_app. The difference between this and Meistertask? Simple no comparison. A completely different league! Amazing App!! Thanks ClickUp Team!
August 1, 2019
IG
Ioannis G
2.0 is simply amazing. Every single feature I've used so far (almost all of them) is going in the right direction, offering more options, while managing to still keep it simple! I can't thank you enough for the "Page Views" feature as well, you are focused into indeed making ClickUp a proper "Workplace", where you can actually monitor everything from one place, and make it the basis for any other software. I really couldn't be more excited with where you guys are going with this. I've used over 40 different task management / project management / issue tracker solutions the last 5 years I've been in business, and you simply offer the BEST product. I'd say you combine YouTrack's insane customizability, with JIRA's clean interface, Trello's ease of use & Evernote / Notion's documentation / archiving features. Excuse my enthusiasm, back to the subject: 2.0 vs 1.0 = You kept what makes ClickUp insane, and made it 5 times more useful & 2 times more beautiful!
Chris McMahon (@mctopherganesh)
Chris McMahon (@mctopherganesh)
@ClickUp_app you have created literally the most awesome thing I've ever used on the internet..and I literally just started using clickup the other day. thanks so much for creating something and deploying it the right way
July 18, 2019
MK
Matt Kahl
I have seriously been swept off my feet by this product.

  • Support? Responsive and great.
  • Platform availability? Everywhere.
  • Flexible but opinionated paradigm? Yes.
  • Well-done integrations? Yes.
  • It's such a breath of fresh air.

I mean... the import process from JIRA and Trello, like c'mon. Go high five the people that worked on that. Such an incredible on-boarding experience.

Whenever I interview people I ask "What is a product, tool, activity, etc. that you have been smitten with lately?" My answer right now is definitely ClickUp.
TE
Travis E.
I just wanted to say thanks to y'all (from Texas) for the good work y'all are doing! I use Clickup with my small non-profit ministry, and I'm constantly noticing small changes and improvements. I sampled probably half a dozen project management services (Asana, Monday, Basecamp, Airtable, etc) and was so glad to find Clickup! As the director of a small non-profit, I have so many spinning plates (the name of one of my projects :) that I have to constantly maintain in order to keep our organization functioning well and serving our clients with the greatest competence, dignity and respect. Clickup helps me manage the flurry of tasks and information that comes our way.

I'm so grateful for the work y'all do. If you ever wonder if you're making a difference in the world, know that you are making our lives much more productive and efficient, and vicariously playing a role in changing the lives of the people we serve. I will be back soon to add another seat for newest incoming social work intern.

Thanks for remaining committed to excellence and making the world a better place.
Damien Lamar (@damienlamar)
Damien Lamar (@damienlamar)
Fantastic! Sleek, functional and the best content management software I've experienced in decades. Trust me. I've nearly tested them all. ClickUp 2.0 is the way of the future.
September 7, 2019
