We are ClickUp.

MISSION

Our mission.

While we absolutely love productivity software, we believe productivity, in general, is broken. There's just too many tools to keep track of, too many things in entirely separate ecosystems. There has to be a better way to work - that's why we created ClickUp, first an internal tool, now as a way to fulfill our vision of making the world more productive.

Eventually, our goal is to have all work live in ClickUp - thereby making people more productive and giving back at least 20% of time to dedicate to other things. One app to replace them all. We're just getting started, and are so grateful for all of the 800,000+ teams that are in this together with our team.