We are ClickUp.

While we absolutely love productivity software, we believe productivity, in general, is broken. There's just too many tools to keep track of, too many things in entirely separate ecosystems. There has to be a better way to work - that's why we created ClickUp, first an internal tool, now as a way to fulfill our vision of making the world more productive.
Eventually, our goal is to have all work live in ClickUp - thereby making people more productive and giving back at least 20% of time to dedicate to other things. One app to replace them all. We're just getting started, and are so grateful for all of the 800,000+ teams that are in this together with our team.

Core values

& core habits
01
Deliver
the best customer experience, period.
core habits Details matter. Add value in every interaction.
02
No politics.
core habits Be Direct. Go Direct.
03
Normal f*cking sucks.
core habits Challenge the status quo.
04
Get shit done, and have fun.
core habits Work hard on the right things with urgency.
05
Grow 1% every day.
core habits Iterate and make progress toward perfection. Adopt a growth mindset.
06
Random acts of kindness.
core habits Be net positive.
2017
ClickUp was founded
March
2017
ClickUp Beta released
June
2017
Out of Beta
september
2017
Moved to San Francisco
november
2017
First paying customer
november
2019
2.0 Released
October
2019
Moved to San Diego
november
2020
🚀 Raised Series A
june
2020
🦄 Raised Series B
december
2021
🌎 Raised Series C
november
To be
continued...
