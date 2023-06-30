Create trackable Goals connected to your work.

Achieve success even faster with ClickUp Goals. Stay on track to hit your objectives with clear timelines, measurable targets, and automatic progress tracking.

Targets

Measure success with key results.

Track progress with numerical, monetary, true/false, and task Targets. Create sprint Targets, weekly sales Targets, and more by adding tasks from different teams into a Goal.

Folders

Manage all your Goals in one place.

Keep Goals organized with easy-to-use folders. Create folders to track sprint cycles, OKRs, weekly employee scorecards, and any number of important team goals.

Features

Set clear targets to track wins.

Track progress toward multiple related Goals by grouping them into Folders, where you can visualize progress percentages across multiple Goals in one view.

Settings

Lead your team to success.

Stay on schedule to reach your objectives.

Set deadlines for your team's Goals, keep Sprints and backlogs on a tight timeline, and monitor progress on weekly scorecards.

Share your Goals with anyone.

Control who can access Goals, set one or multiple owners, and easily manage view and edit permissions

