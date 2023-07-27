The flexible, feature-rich alternative to Asana.

01. Custom Statuses

Customize statuses so everyone knows which stage each part of your project is in. Use pre-made templates or save your own to get started right away.

02. Docs

Draft docs, wikis, knowledge bases, and more. Bring them to life with rich text editing, leave comments, and collaborate with your team in real-time.

03. Sprints

Tackle any project by creating and assigning Agile Sprints. Roll up Sprint Points from subtasks, break them out by assignee, and track your team's progress with Sprint Dashboard widgets.

04. Assigned Comments

Add comments and tag your team on any task or document. Assign action items, chat in real-time, share attachments, and never miss a beat with fluid team communication.

05. Email

Send and receive emails directly within ClickUp. Create & automate tasks from your emails, collaborate on emails with your team, and never let important conversations get buried in your inbox again.

06. Everything view

Get a true birds-eye view for all tasks across every level of the hierarchy. See your tasks, your team's, or everyone's in one place. Use filtering to see exactly what you want, no matter where it lives.

07. Custom Roles

Create Custom Roles for your team and set granular permissions to control team member or guest privileges.

08. Mind Maps

Plan out your projects, ideas, and tasks with Mind Maps for the ultimate visual outline that you can share with anyone.

09. Box view

Manage your team resources with a visual of everyone's work capacity based on hours, tasks, or points.

10. Checklists