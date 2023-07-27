Work smarter with the #1 Trello alternative.

01. Custom Statuses

Build clear workflows for everything from feature launches to issue tracking. Use templates to save time or create your own to reuse later.

02. Everything view

Get an overview of where all your team projects stand at a glance. See multiple workflows in one view, even if they have different statuses.

03. Assign Comments

Assign comments as action items to others or yourself. Resolve or reassign them to quickly move ideas to action with your team.

04. Dashboards

Bring important project indicators into one place to streamline reporting. Add visual widgets for team members, tasks, sprints, time tracking, statuses, docs, embeds, and more.

05. Time Tracking & Estimates

Track time from your desktop, mobile, or web browser to manage time more effectively. Add time estimates to any task and break them out by assignee to manage resources and set expectations.

06. Automations

Automate any process to spend more time on what matters. Automatically assign tasks, post comments, move statuses, and more with hundreds of possibilities.

07. Home

Manage your daily agenda and events from Home. Organize your daily work, reminders, and calendar events all in one view.

08. Goals

Measure your project goals by tying them to specific tasks, numbers, monetary values, and more. Set milestones to signify when an important stage in the project is complete.

09. Hierarchy