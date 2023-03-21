Master your ClickUp domain.

Join on your own time

On-Demand Webinars

Getting Started

ClickUp for Beginners

On-Demand
Learn the basics you need to start using ClickUp in ~30 minutes.

Workspace Setup

Workspace Setup Webinar

On-Demand
Learn how to build out your ClickUp Workspace to set up work and projects for your entire team.

Workspace Setup

Administrator Training Webinar

On-Demand
Learn how to use our Business Plus & Enterprise Plan features to scale and administrate ClickUp long-term!

Productivity

Unleashing the Full Potential of ClickUp AI: A Deep Dive into What's New

On-Demand
Join us for this On-Demand webinar where we explore the latest upgrades to ClickUp AI and learn how it can significantly boost productivity!

Use Case

APAC Demo Series for Marketing Teams

On-Demand
Join this APAC demo series session for marketing teams to learn how to set up and leverage ClickUp’s built-in features and capabilities so you can maximize your team's productivity with ClickUp.

ClickUp Chronicles

ClickUp Chronicles: Finastra's 7 Tactics to Boost ClickUp Adoption

On-Demand

In this edition of ClickUp Chronicles, Daria Gîrju, Digital Demand Generation Specialist at Finastra, will walk you through her journey of helping 100+ members of Finastra's marketing team adopt ClickUp.

ClickUp Chronicles

ClickUp Chronicles: How Opes Partners Masters End-to-End Client Work Transparency

On-Demand

In this session, Annika Werner, MarTech Consultant and Digital Delivery Manager and Ed McKnight, Resident Economist at Opes Partners, will share tips and tricks on how Opes Partners has successfully empowered their clients through end-to-end work transparency when it comes to investing in property. 

ClickUp Chronicles

The Sticky Agency’s Guide to Client Onboarding & Communication

On-Demand

Join this session to see the playbook top agencies are using to drive exceptional customer experiences as well as business growth with best practice onboarding and communications.

ClickUp Chronicles

ClickUp Chronicles: Shopmonkey

On-Demand

Join our on-demand webinar for fresh ideas from productivity guru and Shopmonkey Marketing Project Manager, Rachel Gilstrap. You'll get a behind-the-scenes look into how Rachel built out key marketing processes with ClickUp, from campaign management to content creation, to maximize her team's performance. 

