ClickUp Chat
New
Chat, Meet Work
Unlock unparalleled productivity with the world’s first Everything App.
Chat is broken. Chat and work are in different apps, disconnected.
We fixed it. The everything app combines chat and work.With AI superpowers
Projects and Chats are better together
Context and clarity instead of chaos. Save more than one day every week with everything in one place.
Connect Tasks. Link tasks and messages together so context is never lost.
Posts. Keep everyone in the loop on important announcements, updates, and discussions.
FollowUps. Triage comments and turn them into actionable tasks, ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.
Sync Threads to Tasks. Keep all of your conversations in sync across tasks and Chat.
Relationships and references. Get the complete picture across all your work right where the action is.
Organize Chats into Spaces. Structure your conversations the way you work and get things done.
Core features
Everything you'd expect from Chat
Get 10x more done with AI that’s your productivity partner
Ask AI. Get the right answer right away, using knowledge from ClickUp and any connected apps.
AI Task Creation. Action items automatically created, assigned, and linked.
AI CatchUp. Get up to speed instantly on important topics and action items.
Voice and Video Calls
One-click calls with automatic summaries and action items
Mobile
World-class performance that works wherever you work
10x faster with Instant Load Framework™
99.9% guaranteed reliability
Offline mode for seamless syncing
The most powerful productivity platform on the planet in the universe.
*ClickUp Chat is free for now. Certain restrictions may apply later.