Compliance

End-to-End Security

ClickUp is hosted entirely on Amazon Web Services (AWS), providing end-to-end security and privacy features built in. Our team takes additional proactive measures to ensure a secure infrastructure environment. For additional, more specific details regarding AWS security, please refer to https://aws.amazon.com/security/.

Application Security

All ClickUp web application communications are encrypted over TLS 1.2, which cannot be viewed by a third party and is the same level of encryption used by banks and financial institutions. All data for ClickUp is encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption.

ClickUp maintains ongoing PCI compliance, abiding by stringent industry standards for storing, processing and transmitting credit card information online.

ClickUp actively monitors ongoing security, performance and availability 24/7/365. We run automated security testing on an ongoing basis. We also contract a third party for penetration testing.

Regarding privacy, we are members of the Privacy Shield framework and you can view our full privacy policy here: https://clickup.com/privacy

For more information on ClickUp's Security Policy please see https://clickup.com/security-policy