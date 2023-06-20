ClickUp AI
Fast-track your projects with ClickUp AI.
Accelerate project plans and execution with ClickUp AI. Generate outlines, draft documents, summarize meeting notes, and more with expert-crafted AI tools for every use case right within ClickUp.
ClickUp brings your teams together to plan, track, and collaborate on any project — all in one place.
ClickUp AI
Visualize & Plan
Track your entire project from start to finish with views that make project planning a breeze. Manage your work on a List, Gantt, Board, and more with any of ClickUps 10+ customizable views.
Collaborate
Collaborate and build total alignment on your project by adding comments to any task or document. Assign comments with action items, chat in real-time, share attachments, and never miss a beat with notifications that bring everything in one place.
Track Progress
Bring important project indicators into one place. Add visual widgets for team members, tasks, sprints, time tracking, statuses, docs, embeds, and more.
“Everything is set up in such a streamlined way, so we’ve eliminated having people having to shout over to another person on the other side of the office ‘It’s time for you to choose out images, or pick out the icons, or does the form work?’—Everything is super seamless now.”
"We use ClickUp wall-to-wall, from our Services Team to Client Success to Executives. As a large marketing agency, ClickUp gives us the work visibility we need and is instrumental in how we more efficiently deliver on client projects."
“My experience with ClickUp has been life changing. I came from a world where everything was in Excel. Moving to ClickUp allows us to be smarter, faster, and on the cutting edge of our industry.”