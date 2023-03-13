Timelines
Stay ahead of every deadline.
With the Gantt chart's dynamic timeline, you can easily schedule tasks, keep up with project progress, manage deadlines, and handle bottlenecks.
Plan for success with every project. ClickUp's flexible Gantt charts make it easy to collaborate on work, track dependencies, and manage priorities on a shared visual timeline with your team.
Overview
Get a bird's-eye view of all Spaces, Projects, Lists, and tasks in one Gantt chart. With clear coloring options, you can easily see what work is happening and where.
Visualize
Organize how you see your tasks with quick sorting. Create cascading views with a single click to easily see what important tasks are coming next.
Activity
Easily update projects with a simple drag-and-drop action to collaborate amongst your team in real-time. Dynamic progress percentages provide a detailed snapshot.
dependencies
Create tasks and link them with dependencies. Dragging a task with dependencies will automatically reschedule tasks in the chain.
Tracking
Intelligent dependency-path tracking shows you where potential bottlenecks might exist to prevent inefficiencies.
Take a deeper dive into how Gantt chart's in ClickUp making planning, managing, and visualizing projects a breeze.