Track real-time progress with Dashboards.

Build the perfect mission control center for any project. Surface deeper insights and gain high-level overviews of your work with fully customizable Dashboards in ClickUp.

dashboards.png
dashboard.png

Use Cases

Dashboards to manage any kind of work.

  • Development Sprints

    Distribute your team's workload through scrum points or assigned tasks. Host discussions around any build blockers, monitor progress, and understand team performance all in one place!

  • Resource Management

    Allocate resources effectively by organizing them in a Dashboard for easy visualization. Quickly identify people and assets that are being used efficiently or inefficiently, and report on progress over time.

  • Business Management

    Plan, view, track, and assess your quarterly goals through completed tasks, time tracked on projects, and bottlenecks in workflows. Manage everything in your company with a customizable control center.

dashboards.png

Visibility

Get rich insights at a glance.

Build a Dashboard for any business scenario. Easily share with others digitally within your Workspace or even display at the office in full screen mode.

dashboards.png

Customization

Choose from over 50 widgets to build your perfect Dashboard.

See your work your way.

Visualize how your work is progressing in any way you want with pie, line, and bar graphs.

Software Teams LP_Hero Image (Sprint Dashboard) v2.png

