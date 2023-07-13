Use Cases
Dashboards to manage any kind of work.
Development Sprints
Distribute your team's workload through scrum points or assigned tasks. Host discussions around any build blockers, monitor progress, and understand team performance all in one place!
Resource Management
Allocate resources effectively by organizing them in a Dashboard for easy visualization. Quickly identify people and assets that are being used efficiently or inefficiently, and report on progress over time.
Business Management
Plan, view, track, and assess your quarterly goals through completed tasks, time tracked on projects, and bottlenecks in workflows. Manage everything in your company with a customizable control center.