Connect with a ClickUp Verified Consultant

ClickUp Experts
Why work with a Verified Consultant?
Wide range of industry expertise
Custom solutions built for you
Flexible arrangements to fit your timeline
Program Benefits
Why become a ClickUp Verified Consultant?
Increase your business's credibility
Get your services promoted to ClickUp customers
Listing on ClickUp's partner directory
Training and enablement courses
Beta Testing and access to early release notes
Access to ClickUp's partner portal
Marketing collateral & business development resources
Verified Consultant Badge
Eligibility
Are you our next Verified Consultant?
You live, breathe, sleep ClickUp. Repeat.
You have developed your ClickUp services offerings and have experience
successfully implementing services and optimizing workflows for multiple clients using ClickUp.
Less than 10 full time employees and <$1M revenue. If you’re greater than 10 employees OR $1M in revenue, check out our solution partner program.
