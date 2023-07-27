Connect with a ClickUp Verified Consultant

ClickUp Verified Consultants have helped thousands of teams with workspace configuration, streamlining workflows, onboarding, documenting processes and building custom automations and integrations, and more!
ClickUp Experts
Services customized to your team's use cases and workflows
Maximize your team's productivity
Find a Verified Consultant Become a Verified Consultant
Connect with a ClickUp Consultant.
ClickUp Experts

Why work with a Verified Consultant?

1:1 workspace services
Wide range of industry expertise
Custom solutions built for you
20+ languages available
Trusted experts
Flexible arrangements to fit your timeline
Program Benefits

Why become a ClickUp Verified Consultant?

Increase your business's credibility
Get your services promoted to ClickUp customers
Listing on ClickUp's partner directory
Training and enablement courses
Beta Testing and access to early release notes
Access to ClickUp's partner portal
Marketing collateral & business development resources
Free sandbox account
Verified Consultant Badge
Eligibility

Are you our next Verified Consultant?

Passion for Productivity
You live, breathe, sleep ClickUp. Repeat.
Expertise & Experience
You have developed your ClickUp services offerings and have experience successfully implementing services and optimizing workflows for multiple clients using ClickUp.
Business Size & Scope
Less than 10 full time employees and <$1M revenue.
If you’re greater than 10 employees OR $1M in revenue, check out our solution partner program.

Got questions?

We've got 24/7 world-class support ready to help. Our #1 core value is customer service.
Get in Touch
