clickapps
Customize your tasks for any project.
Choose from over 35+ ClickApps to customize your task management for any work need. Save time with task Automations, assign Sprint Points, add Custom Field data, and more.
Plan, organize, and collaborate on any project with powerful task management that can be customized for every need.
Break down projects with subtasks
Collaborate in comment threads
Add tags, checklists, Custom Fields, & more
Set recurring tasks and automate handoffs
COMMUNICATE
Fast-track teamwork with multiple assignees and comment threads for any task. Assign comments as action items and save time with sharable screen recordings.
STRUCTURE
Simplify complex projects by breaking them down into levels of subtasks. Visualize your tasks and subtasks in multiple views and easily rearrange or edit in bulk with the Bulk Action Toolbar.
Features
Identify tasks for bugs, sprints, people, and more with Item Types. Group tasks by category to build a database for different Item Types.
Recurring Tasks
From weekly meetings to daily reminders, stay on top of it all with recurring tasks. They take just seconds to set and can save you hours of setting the same reminder over and over.