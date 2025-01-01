 Talk to Text

Write as fast as you talk

AI-polished dictation that works in any app, personalized to you.

4x faster than typing
write 400% more without typing
save 1 hour daily
AI auto-edit

Stay in the flow while AI polishes

You do the talking, AI does the typing – and the editing!

Choose your style

Pick the perfect level of enhancement – from minimal edits to professional polish.

Sound like me

Tone Intelligence

coming soon

Automatically matches your voice, style, and formality wherever you dictate!

Personalized Talk to Text

Unlock the power of working
with AI that has full context

Dictate seamlessly with AI that knows how to handle the details for you.

Context-aware @mentions and links

Mention colleagues, tasks, or Docs – AI auto-connects the right people, with the correct links.

Your personal vocabulary

Auto-filled with your most-used words, expressions, work-specific jargon, nicknames, and more.

Global voice

Speak in your own language, and type fluently in 50+ other languages.

Ask the premium AI models anything

Chat with the latest AI models for coding, writing, complex reasoning, and more – without switching between apps.

Search across all your apps

No more digging for answers. Locate buried files, lost threads, and half-remembered conversations instantly.

No app-switching

Speak once to type everywhere

Use Talk to Text wherever your cursor is – just press fn and speak.

Effortless output

Write

video scripts

4x faster, without typing

Now your work flows effortlessly, perfectly
polished – anytime, anywhere

Privacy & Compliance

Enterprise-grade peace of mind

Your data stays secure and private with ClickUp.
Third-party AI providers never store or learn from your information.

GDPR compliant

We comply with GDPR, ensuring AI providers cannot use your data for training.

ISO compliant

We ensure strict ISO compliance by prohibiting AI providers from utilizing your data for training purposes.

HIPAA compliant

We strictly adhere to HIPAA regulations, ensuring that your data remains confidential and secure.

AICPA SOC 2 compliant

We ensure AICPA SOC 2 compliance, guaranteeing that AI providers are prohibited from using your data.

No third-party data training

We forbid third-party AI providers from training on your data.

Zero third-party data retention

We don't allow third-party AI providers to store any of your data.

Multi-model support

We offer the latest AI models, with unified permissions, privacy, and security controls.

