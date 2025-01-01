AI Notetaker

Automatic meeting notes that
connect to docs and tasks

Smart summaries, searchable transcripts, action items -
all with the power of tasks, docs, and ClickUp AI.

Brain Ai Notetaker

Join any call from
anywhere in ClickUp

Join any call from anywhere in ClickUp

Meetings are broken.
We fixed them.

Turn the mess after meetings into clear, actionable insights.

The old way

  • "What were the action items, again?"
  • "Where are my call notes?"
  • "Everyone is quietly watching me type notes."
  • "What did we agree on, last week?"
  • "Which call did we discuss that on??"

The ClickUp way

  • "We all know what to do!"
  • "I can ask Brain about any of my meetings."
  • "No one has to watch me update a doc!"
  • "I'm caught up on that call...without
    having to join it."

Connect your meeting conversations
with the rest of your work

Stop switching between meeting notes and disconnected apps,
and bring conversations directly into your workflow

Meetings Notes + Docs

Get transcripts, video, and summaries in your private Docs.

Meetings Notes + Docs

Meetings Notes + Tasks

Turn every action item from your calls into actionable tasks.

Meetings Notes + Tasks

Meeting Notes + Chat

Auto-post call summaries directly into Chat using AI.

Meeting Notes + Chat

Real value at an unreal price

Get the only AI notetaker that connects to your work, for
the best price on the market.

ClickUp
$6/mo
$19/mo
$18/mo
$16.99/mo
$15/mo
Why ClickUp AI Notetaker?

Stay in the call, not in your notes

Let AI Notetaker get the details, while you keep the convo going.

Searchable transcripts

Figure out who said what across any of your
meetings, right inside ClickUp

Searchable transcripts

Smart summaries of every call

Zoned out for a few? Had a conflict? We'll be there when you can't — in TL;DR form.

Smart summaries of every call

Easily review important topics and decisions

Let ClickUp AI capture what you need to know at a glance.

Easily review important topics and decisions

Meeting tasks get created + added, automatically

ClickUp AI will update docs and turn action items into assigned tasks as soon as the meeting ends.

Meeting tasks get created + added, automatically

Easily review important topics and decisions

Let ClickUp AI capture what you need to know at a glance.

Easily review important topics and decisions

Get time back

Prioritize the meetings that matter, and let AI
Notetaker report back on the rest.

Get time back

Enterprise-grade peace of mind

Your business stays secure and private with Brain Max. No unauthorized data training, collection or misuse.

ClickUp AI Privacy, Security, and Compliance showing GDPR, USO, HIPAA, and SOC2 logos

No data training ever

We contractually forbid AI providers from training on your data.

No data retention ever

We don't store your data with AI providers. Non-Enterprise auto-deletes after 30 days.

The best AI model always

We continuously test multiple AI models to find the best one for each task.

Your AI-Powered Workspace

Dominate the AI era with the everything app, for work.