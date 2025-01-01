ClickUp Brain

The only AI that
works with your work

Make AI your own

Your agents

0 Selected
Project Manager
Autonomous Answers
Campaign Manager
Content Reviewer
Brand Copywriter
Standup Writer
Quality Checker
Deadline Guardian

AI tools

0 Selected
Meeting Notetaker
Writing Assistant
Image Generator
Meeting Scheduler
Auto-Task Creator
Auto-Prioritize
Auto-Assign
Auto-Timeblock
Enterprise Search
Web Search
Deep Research
Auto-Task Updater

Your workflows

0 Selected
Marketing
Operations
Software
Design
Finance
Professional Services
Sales & CRM
Other

Your data

0 Selected
ClickUp
Slack
Dropbox
Salesforce
Jira
Zoom
GitHub
Figma
Notion
Hubspot
Gmail
Outlook

Save 1 day per week, guaranteed.

150,000+ teams get an unfair advantage using ClickUp Brain

shipt Logo
Cartoon Network Logo
Miami University Logo
T-Mobile Logo
Sephora Logo
Logitech Logo
86%
cost savings
Brain's comprehensive capabilities replace the need for dozens of other AI tools.
1.1
saved per week
Brain saves users time by automating the busy work and simplifying execution.
3X
faster task completion
Teams using Brain finish work faster with AI that has full context of all your work.

AI in every feature

Your knowledge.
Your workflows. Your AI.

AI SyncUps & Notetaker

Start with your idea

AI SyncUps & Notetaker.

AI Tools

Brain creates the brief and tasks

AI tools.

AI Image Generator

Brain Agents jump in to design

AI Image Generator.

AI Stand-ups & Answers Agent

Brain loops everyone in and answer questions

AI Stand-ups & Answers Agent.

AI Autopilot

Brain prioritizes and delegates

AI Autopilot.

All-in-one AI, right where you work

Accessible from anywhere. Connected to your work and apps.

The complete end-to-end AI stack

Transform your business with best-in-class AI tools

AI Agents

Offload the busywork with custom AI agents that act, respond, and execute for your team.

AI agents.

Autonomous Projects

Work moves forward on its own with task assigning, progress tracking, and prioritization.

Autonomous projects.

AI Meetings

Every meeting becomes notes, tasks, agendas, and follow-ups, automatically.

AI meetings.

Enterprise AI Search & Ask

Get trusted answers from every corner of your Workspace, instantly and in full context.

Enterprise AI search & ask.

AI Creator

Turn ideas into visuals, writing, and tasks with zero prompt engineering or manual work.

AI creator.

AI Agents & Assistants

Offload busywork to AI agents that turbocharge output

Autonomous Answers

Delivers instant, context‑rich answers that keep teams moving and up-to-date.

Autonomous Answers

Autopilot Agents

Define workflows and triggers, then let Brain handle progress tracking and reports.

AI Meetings

Custom Agents

Build custom AI agents and assistants for any task without writing a line of code.

Custom agents

AI Project Management

Autonomous projects without the busywork or micromanagement

Auto-Tracking Progress

Everything gets tracked for you, from risks to milestones. No follow-ups, no check-ins.

Auto-Tracking Progress.

AI Stand-ups

Daily tasks and blockers are compiled into one clear, meeting-free summary.

AI Stand-ups.

Intelligent Task Assigning

AI assigns each task to the right person based on expertise, availability, and workload.

Intelligent Task Assigning.

Self-Prioritizing Tasks

High-impact work stays in focus because priorities adapt automatically as things move.

Self-Prioritizing Tasks.

Fields That Fill Themselves

From statuses to summaries, project data updates itself so you never lift a finger.

Fields that fill themselves.

AI Meetings

Free your team from note-taking, scheduling, and status updates

Meetings That Take Notes

Everything said is auto-captured and turned into docs, tasks, and follow-ups.

Meetings that take notes.

Smart Clip Recordings

AI turns your clips into shareable, searchable content, no effort required.

Smart clip recordings.

Scheduling Without the Back-and-Forth

Let AI find the best time, book meetings, and sync with your calendars.

Scheduling without the back and forth.

AI-Powered SyncUp Meetings

Every call becomes a searchable transcript, summary, and list of next steps—automatically.

AI powered SyncUp meetings.

Answers Without the Search

Ask anything in a meeting and get instant AI answers from your Workspace.

Answers without the search.

Smart Agenda Builder

Instantly create meeting agendas based on previous meetings, project status, and team priorities.

Smart agenda builder.

Enterprise AI Search & Ask

Cut the searching with answers from your Workspace and beyond

Connected Knowledge

Search across tasks, docs, chats, and tools to get instant answers with full context.

Connected knowledge

Org-Wide Search

One search gets you the right file, message, or task from across your Workspace, apps, and teams.

Org-wide search.

Every Premium LLM, One Brain

Use every major AI model in one place. ChatGPT, Claude, and much more.

Every premium LLM, one Brain.

AI Creator

Create faster than ever with AI that turns ideas into visuals, words, and action

AI Image Generator

Generates on-brand visuals from your writing, no design skills or prompting required.

AI image generator.

AI Doc Writer

Pulls action items from docs, chats, and meetings and turns them into fully built plans.

AI doc writer.

AI Task Builder

Creates detailed tasks from chats, docs, or meetings - no details missed.

AI task builder.
Privacy & Compliance

Enterprise-grade peace of mind

Your data stays secure and private with Brain Max.
Third-party AI providers never store or learn from your information.

Brain Max Privacy
No third-party data training
We forbid third-party AI providers from training on your data.
Zero third-party data retention
We don't allow third-party AI providers to store any of your data.
The best AI model always
We automatically test and choose the best AI model for each task.

Your AI-Powered Workspace

Dominate the AI era with the everything app, for work

Sources for AI stats

"1.1 Days saved every week" - Employees reported an average of 8.75 hours saved each week through the use of generative AI applications in a study of over 3,000 workers.

Source: Visier Solutions Inc. Closing the Global Skills Gap: Preparing the Workforce for New Skills, Generative AI Literacy, and More. Visier, 2023. PDF.

"3X Faster task completion" - Workers self-reported that a task taking 90 minutes without Generative AI now takes 30 minutes for certain AI-assisted tasks.

Source: Hartley, J. S., Jolevski, F., Melo, V., & Moore, B. (2025). The Labor Market Effects of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Original date: December 2024; this version: May 2025). SSRN.

"86% Cost savings" Cost savings estimate based on purchase of list price of comparable products compared with list price of ClickUp Brain Autopilot Bundle licenses per employee.