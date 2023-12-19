Privacy Policy

Effective as of: Mar 9, 2023 Your privacy is extremely important to us. To better protect you, we provide this notice explaining our online information practices and the choices you can make about the way your information is collected and used. This Privacy Policy relates to information collected by Mango Technologies, Inc. DBA ClickUp (referred to in this Privacy Policy as "ClickUp" "we" or "us" or "our") through your use of our website and our Services, features, and information available on our website (which are collectively referred to in this Privacy Policy as the "ClickUp Service"). If you do not agree to our use of your personal data in line with this policy, please do not use the ClickUp Services.

Scope of this Privacy Policy Please be aware that this Privacy Policy does not govern all the information ClickUp may process. Our commitment to customers and service providers is governed by a separate Data Protection Addendum. This Privacy Policy is also incorporated into and governed by our Terms of Use.

Any capitalized words we use in this Privacy Policy that we haven’t defined here will have the same meaning that they’re given in our Terms of Use. Our commitments to employees are governed by our internal employment policies. In all instances we are committed to transparency with our customers, employees, and to protecting your data privacy.

What Information do we Collect? You will be required to establish an account in order to take advantage of certain features of the ClickUp Service. If you wish to establish an account you will be required to provide us with information (including personally identifiable information and non-personally identifiable information). In addition, we may obtain your personally identifiable information from you if you identify yourself to us by sending us an e-mail with questions or comments. Depending on your use of the ClickUp Service, we collect two types of information:

personally identifiable information and non-personally identifiable information. Personally Identifiable Information

Personally identifiable information identifies you or can be used to identify or contact you. Examples of personally identifiable information may include your name, IP address, company name, job title, address, e-mail address, telephone number, and billing and credit card information. Non-Personally Identifiable Information

Non-personally identifiable information is information, any single item of which, by itself, cannot be used to identify or contact you, which may include demographic information (such as age, profession, company industry, gender, current location, or zip code), IP addresses, browser types, domain names, and statistical data involving the use of the ClickUp Service. Certain non-personally identifiable information may be considered a part of your personally identifiable information if it were combined with other identifiers (for example, combining your zip code with your street address) in a way that enables you to be identified. But the same pieces of information may be considered non-personally identifiable information when they are taken alone or combined only with other non-personally identifiable information (for example, your account preferences).

Why do we Need your Personal Data? We do not sell any data, including your personal data. We will only collect and process your personal data in accordance with applicable data protection and privacy laws. We need to collect and process certain personal data in order to provide you with access to ClickUp. If you registered with us, you will have been asked to check a tick box indicating your agreement to provide this data in order to access our services. This consent provides us with the legal basis we require under applicable law to process your data. You maintain the right to withdraw such consent at any time. Information we collect automatically when you use the Services:

We collect information about you when you use our Services, such as browsing our websites and taking certain actions within the Services, including: Your use of the Services: We keep track of certain information about you when you visit and interact with any of our Services. This information includes the features you use; the tasks, projects, teams and other links you click on; the type, size and filenames of attachments you upload to the Services; frequently used search terms; and how you interact with others on the Services. We also collect information about the teams and people you work with and how you interact with them, like who you collaborate and communicate with most frequently.

Device and Connection Information: We collect information about your computer, phone, tablet, or other devices you use to access the Services. This device information includes your connection type and settings when you install, access, update, or use our Services. We also collect information through your device about your operating system, browser type, IP address, URLs of referring/exit pages, device identifiers, and crash data. We use your IP address and/or country preference in order to approximate your location to provide you with a better Service experience. How much of this information we collect depends on the type and settings of the device you use to access the Services.

Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies: ClickUp and our third-party partners, such as our advertising and analytics partners, use cookies and other tracking technologies (e.g., web beacons, device identifiers and pixels) to provide functionality and to recognize you across different Services and devices. For more information, please see our Cookies and Tracking policy, which includes information on how to control or opt out of these cookies and tracking technologies.

Log files: We collect non-personally identifiable information through our Internet log files, which record data such as user IP addresses, browser types, domain names, and other anonymous statistical data involving the use of the ClickUp Service. This information may be used to analyze trends, to administer the ClickUp Service, to monitor the use of the ClickUp Service, and to gather general demographic information. We may link this information to personally identifiable information for these and other purposes, such as personalizing your experience on the ClickUp Service, and evaluating the ClickUp Service in general. Information we receive from other sources

We receive information about you from other Service users, from third party services, and from our business and channel partners. Other users of the Services: Other users of our Services may provide information about you when they submit content through the Services. For example, you may be mentioned by someone else on a task, or a team member may upload content about you to ClickUp. We also receive your email address from other Service users when they provide it in order to invite you to the Services. Similarly, an administrator may provide your contact information when they designate you as another administrator for a task, team or an Enterprise or Unlimited Account.

Other services you link to your account: We receive information about you when you or your administrator enable third-party apps or integrate or link a third-party service with our Services. For example, you or your administrator may also integrate our Services with other services you use, such as to allow you to access, store, share and edit certain content from a third-party through our Services. For example, you may authorize our Services to access and display files from a third-party document-sharing service within the Services interface. The information we receive when you link or integrate our Services with a third-party service depends on the settings, permissions and privacy policy controlled by that third-party service. You should always check the privacy settings and notices in these third-party services to understand what data may be disclosed to us or shared with our Services.

Other partners: We may receive information about you and your activities on and off the Services from third-party partners, such as advertising and market research partners who provide us with information about your interest in, and engagement with, our Services and online advertisements, or in cases where you give such third parties permission to share information with us or where the information is publicly available online or through your device or browser data.

ClickUp's use of information received, and ClickUp's transfer of information to any other app, from Google APIs will adhere to Google's API Services User Data Policy, including the Limited Use Requirements.

Your Rights Where and when is information collected?

Opt-out: You may contact us anytime to opt-out of: (i) direct marketing communications; (ii) automated decision-making and/or profiling; (iii) our collection of sensitive personal data, if any; or (iv) any new processing of your personal data that we may carry out beyond the original purpose. Please note that your use of some of the platform may be ineffective upon opt-out.

Access: You may access the data we hold about you at any time by exporting your Team’s data (if you are an admin) or by contacting us directly.

Amend: You can also contact us to update or correct any inaccuracies in your personal data.

Move: Your data is portable – i.e. you have the flexibility to move your data to other service providers as you wish.

Erase and Forget: In certain situations, for example when the data we hold about you is no longer relevant or is incorrect, you can request that we erase your data.

You may contact us at help@clickup.com or via mail or courier 350 Tenth Ave 5th floor, San Diego, CA 92101 anytime for any other questions you may have about your personal data and our use of such personal data.

Where will Data be Transferred? Your data, including personal data that we collect from you, may be transferred to, stored at and processed by us and other third parties outside the country in which you reside, including, but not limited to the United States, where data protection and privacy regulations may not offer the same level of protection as in other parts of the world. By using our platform, you agree to this transfer, storing or processing subject to the terms of our Data Protection Addendum. We will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your data is treated securely and in accordance with this policy. Except as otherwise provided in our Data Protection Addendum, your team's project and task data will never be transferred to third parties. The only data we share with third parties is for analytics, error tracking, and marketing.

How Long will Data be Stored? We will only retain your personal data as long as reasonably required for you to use the Site/Application(s) and/or to provide you with the Services unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (for example, for regulatory purposes).

Do we Collect Information from Children under 16 years of age? We are committed to protecting the privacy of children. The ClickUp Service is not designed for or directed to children under the age of 16. We do not collect personally identifiable information from any person we actually know is under the age of 16.

What do we do with the information we Collect? In general, we use the information collected to provide you with a great overall experience using the ClickUp Service, to help us understand who uses the ClickUp Service, for internal operations such as operating and improving the ClickUp Service, to contact you for customer service and billing purposes, and to facilitate the delivery of our advertising in some cases. We use your information to send you a welcome e-mail after you create an account, when you are invited to ClickUp, or when you sign up for a demo, webinar or to receive our newsletter. We may also use your information to send other e-mail communication related to the ClickUp website and to give you the option to reactivate an inactive account. When required, we will always give you the option to unsubscribe in any email we send you. We may also use the information gathered to perform statistical analysis of user behavior or to evaluate and improve the ClickUp Service. We may link some of this information to personally identifiable information for internal purposes or to improve your experience with the ClickUp Service.

When do we Disclose Information to Third Parties? Except as set forth in this Privacy Policy, the Cookie Policy, or the ClickUp Data Protection Addendum or as specifically authorized by you, we will not disclose any information to third parties outside of ClickUp. Laws and Legal Rights

We may disclose your information (including personally identifiable information) if we believe in good faith that we are required to do so in order to comply with an applicable statute, regulation, rule or law, a subpoena, a search warrant, a court or regulatory order, or other valid legal process. We may disclose personally identifiable information in special circumstances when we have reason to believe that disclosing this information is necessary to identify, contact, or bring legal action against someone who may be violating our Terms of Service, to detect fraud, or to protect the safety and/or security of our users, the ClickUp Service or the general public. We are subject to the investigatory and enforcement powers of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). We also may be required to disclose an individual’s personal information in response to a lawful request by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements. Outside Contractors

We may employ independent contractors, vendors and suppliers (collectively, "Outside Contractors") to provide specific services and products related to the ClickUp Service, such as hosting, credit card processing and fraud screening, and mailing list hosting for the ClickUp Service. In the course of providing products or services to us, these Outside Contractors may have access to information collected through the ClickUp Service, including your personally identifiable information. We require that these contractors agree to (1) protect the privacy of your personally identifiable information consistent with this Privacy Policy or the Data Protection Addendum and (2) not use or disclose your personally identifiable information for any purpose other than providing us with the products or services for which we contracted or as required by law. Please see our Data Protection Addendum for more information about subprocessors. Sale of Business

We reserve the right to transfer information to a third party in the event of a sale, merger or other transfer of all or substantially all of the assets of ClickUp or any of its Corporate Affiliates (as defined herein), or that portion of ClickUp or any of its Corporate Affiliates to which the Service relates, or in the event that we discontinue our business or file a petition or have filed against us a petition in bankruptcy, reorganization or similar proceeding, provided that the third party agrees to adhere to the terms of this Privacy Policy. Affiliates

We may disclose information (including personally identifiable information) about you to our Corporate Affiliates. For purposes of this Privacy Policy, "Corporate Affiliate" means any person or entity which directly or indirectly controls, is controlled by or is under common control with ClickUp, whether by ownership or otherwise. Any information relating to you that we provide to our Corporate Affiliates will be treated by those Corporate Affiliates in accordance with the terms of this Privacy Policy. Does this Privacy Policy apply when I link to other websites or services?

The ClickUp Service may provide you with access to other websites and services. Please be aware that we are not responsible for the privacy practices of any websites or services other than the ClickUp Service. We encourage you to read the privacy policies or statements of each and every such website and service. This Privacy Policy applies solely to information collected by us through the ClickUp Service. Is the information collected through the ClickUp Service secure?

We take precautions to protect the security of your information. We have physical, electronic, and managerial procedures to help safeguard, prevent unauthorized access, maintain data security, and correctly use your information. However, neither people nor security systems are foolproof, including encryption systems. In addition, people can commit intentional crimes, make mistakes or fail to follow policies. If applicable law imposes any non-disclaimable duty to protect your personally identifiable information, you agree that intentional misconduct will be the standards used to measure our compliance with that duty. For more information about our policies and standards used to ensure security, please see our Security Policy.

Could my Information be Transferred to other Countries? Personally identifiable information collected on the ClickUp Service may be transferred from time to time to our offices or personnel, or to third parties, located throughout the world, and the ClickUp Service may be viewed and hosted anywhere in the world, including countries that may not have laws of general applicability regulating the use and transfer of such data. To the fullest extent allowed by applicable law, by using the ClickUp Service and submitting such information on it, you voluntarily consent to the trans-border transfer and hosting of such information. To the fullest extent allowed by applicable law, if you are a User accessing the ClickUp Service from a jurisdiction with laws or regulations governing personal data collection, use, and disclosure that differ from those of the United States, please be advised that all aspects of the ClickUp Service are governed by the internal laws of the United States and the State of California, USA, regardless of your location.

EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework While we acknowledge that the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework as set forth by the US Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal information from European Union member countries may no longer be a valid transfer mechanism for data transfers to the European Economic Area, we nevertheless comply with the principles contained therein as additional measures to protect our users’ privacy. We have certified that ClickUp adheres to the Privacy Shield Principles of Notice, Choice, Accountability for Onward Transfer, Security, Data Integrity and Purpose Limitation, Access, and Recourse, Enforcement and Liability. If there is any conflict between the policies in this Privacy Policy and the Privacy Shield Principles, the more restrictive policy shall govern. To learn more about the Privacy Shield Program, and to view our certification page, please visit https://www.privacyshield.gov/ . In compliance with the EU-US Privacy Shield Principles, we commit to resolve complaints about your privacy and our collection or use of your personal information. European Union individuals with inquiries or complaints regarding this privacy policy should first contact us at help@clickup.com. We have further committed to cooperate with EU Data Protection Authorities (DPAs) with regard to unresolved Privacy Shield complaints. If you do not receive timely acknowledgment of your complaint from us, or if we have not addressed your complaint to your satisfaction, please contact the EU DPAs for more information or to file a complaint. The services of EU DPAs are provided at no cost to you.



As further explained in the Privacy Shield Principles, a binding arbitration option will also be made available to you in order to address residual complaints that are not resolved by other means set forth above. In cases of onward transfer to third parties of Personal Data received pursuant to the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, ClickUp is potentially liable. Please see our DPA for more details.

California Privacy Rights ClickUp complies with the California Consumer Privacy Act (referred to in this Privacy Policy as “CCPA”) as amended by the California Privacy Rights Act (“CPRA”) as set forth by the State of California. If the CCPA applies to your personal information this Privacy Policy provides you with information regarding how to receive information about our privacy practices, as well as request access to, and deletion of your personal information. ClickUp does not sell the personal information we collect. We only share your personal information as described in this Privacy Policy. For detailed information about the personal information we have collected over the last 12 months, and the categories of sources of such information, please see the “Information we collect automatically when you use the Services” and “Information we receive from other sources”. We collect this information for business purposes set forth in the “What do we do with the information we Collect?”. We share this information with the categories of third parties as set forth in the “When do we Disclose Information to Third Parties?” Please note that we do use third-party cookies as further set forth in the “Cookie Policy.” California consumers may make a request pursuant to their rights under the CCPA by contacting help@clickup.com. Upon receiving a request, we will verify your request using the information associated with the ClickUp Services, including your email address. Government identification may be required. Consumer can also designate an authorized agent to exercise these rights on the consumer’s behalf.