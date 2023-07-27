Work smarter with the #1 Wrike alternative.

Whether you're a team of one or working at scale, create the perfect system for all your work with ClickUp's flexible structure and hundreds of easy-to-use features.
15+ views
Scalable hierarchy
Powerful automations
Customizable task management

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

Compare

Get everything Wrike has and more.

ClickUp gives your team a flexible organization and hundreds of customizable task management features to boost productivity—all for free.
Compare

Get everything Wrike has and more.

ClickUp gives your team a flexible organization and hundreds of customizable task management features to boost productivity—all for free.
Wrike
paid
ClickUp
free
Embedded Email
Custom Task Statuses
Custom Fields
Goals
Assigned Comments
Teams & Multiple Assignees
Native Docs
Native Real-time Chat
No-code Relational Database
Kanban Boards with Custom Grouping
Conditional Automations
Dynamic Recurring Tasks
Sprints
Mind Maps
Smart Notifications
Native Time Estimates
Native Notepad
Everything View
In-app Video Recording
Task Tray
Switching to ClickUp is easy.
Import

Switching to ClickUp is easy.

Automatic
Takes 60 seconds
Free Forever
Import from Wrike Now See what you can do for free with ClickUp.
features

Save more time with the right tools.

Customizable Tasks

Comments & Real-time Chat

Automations

Flexible Hierarchy

Embedded Email

Relational Databases

Goals

Clips

Time Tracking & Estimates

Sprints

Get Started
Customizable Tasks
Customizable Tasks
Plan, organize, and collaborate on any project with powerful task management. Choose from 35+ ClickApps tailored for any use case and add Custom Fields to keep every detail in one place.
Comments & Real-time Chat
Comments & Real-time Chat
Create comment threads for any task and assign comments as action items. Chat in real-time, share attachments, and never miss a beat with fluid team communication.
Automations
Automations
Automate any process to spend more time on what matters. Assign tasks, post comments, move statuses, and more, or create automations for workflows on integrated apps such as Calendly, Github, and Bugsnag.
Hierarchy
Flexible Hierarchy
Create a scalable infrastructure for all your work with ClickUp's customizable Hierarchy. Get a high-level overview of your organization without losing sight of work on a granular level.
Embedded Email
Embedded Email
Send and receive emails directly within ClickUp. Use email to create & automate tasks, collaborate with your team, and never lose track of important conversations in your inbox again.
Relational Databases
Relational Databases
Draw relationships between tasks and organize your work by linking tasks, documents, and dependencies. Connect customers to orders, link users to bug reports, and more.
Goals
Goals
Measure your project goals by tying them to specific tasks, numbers, monetary values, and more. Set milestones to signify when an important stage in the project is complete.
Clips
Clips
Capture and share a screen recording within ClickUp. Get your message across and save time from long emails and unnecessary meetings.
Workload view
Time Tracking & Estimates
Manage time more effectively by tracking it from your desktop, mobile, or web browser. Add time estimates to any task and break them out by assignee to manage resources and set expectations.
Sprints
Sprints
Set sprint dates and mark priorities so everyone knows what to do and when. Automate unfinished work into your next sprint and manage your team's workload with a fully customizable point system.
integrations

Connect your favorite tools to ClickUp.

Chrome Toggl Harvest Clockify Timely Everhour Timeneye Timecamp PomoDoneApp CloudStorage Google Drive Dropbox OneDrive Box Github Gitlab Bitbucket Webhooks Api Figma Jira Integromat Zapier Google calendar task sync Calenadar syncing with outlook Outlook Calendly Slack Outlook Zoom Alexa Google Assistant Front Cloudapp Calendly Ring central Hubspot Google Forms Helpscout Evernote Intercom Zendesk Salesforce
Seamlessly integrate any of 1,000+ tools to ClickUp, including video conferencing, cloud storage, automation software, and more.
View All Integrations
customize

Core views

Advanced views

Page Views

List

Board

Calendar

List view
List view
Sort, filter, group, and customize columns to organize your tasks the way that works best for you.
Board View
Board view
Track workflows with Kanban boards to maximize productivity. Quickly identify bottlenecks and limit work-in-progress to keep projects moving.
Calendar view
Calendar view
Plan, schedule, and prioritize tasks for you and your team. Drag-and-drop functionality makes this view perfect for resource management.

Map

Activity

Box

Gantt

Mind Map

Table

Timeline

Workload

Map view
Map view
Clearly visualize where your tasks, destinations, or any relevant location falls on a map.
Activity view
Activity view
Keep track of who's done what with Activity view. Quickly see everything that occurs in a project, including comments, edits, updates, and more.
Box view
Box view
See what people are working on, what has been completed, and who and who is under or over capacity with Box view.
Gantt view
Gantt view
Plan project timelines, manage resources, visualize dependencies, and more with a customizable Gantt view.
Mind Map view
Mind Map view
Build your Mind Map from scratch or from existing tasks. Create a visual outline to plan and organize ideas, projects, or entire workflows.
Table view
Table view
Arrange your project in a spreadsheet with Table view. Quickly navigate between fields, edit information in bulk, export data, and more.
Timeline view
Timeline view
Plan out roadmaps, marketing campaigns, development cycles, and more on a drag-and-drop timeline.
Workload view
Workload view
Assess bandwidth across an entire team at a glance. See who is overburdened and reallocate work to those with unused capacity.

Embed

Form

Doc

Chat

Embed View
Embed View
Embed spreadsheets, docs, videos, and more alongside tasks. Reduce context switching and consolidate resources for tutorials and training.
Form view
Form view
Build beautiful forms to collect information from customers, prospects, or internal stakeholders and organize it as tasks in ClickUp.
Doc view
Doc view
Create comprehensive wikis using rich formatting, nested pages, and task links. Collaborate on them as a team with tagging and real-time editing.
Chat view
Chat view
Add Chat view to a location so you can chat in real-time while keeping all your communication in one place.
Pricing

Do more. Pay less.

ClickUp offers more features, views, and customization than Wrike—and at a better price.
Features
views
Tasks
Sprints
Automations
Notepad
Custom Statuses
$ 50
per month
for 10 users
*ClickUp Unlimited Plan
Tasks
Automations
Custom Statuses
$ 98
per month
for 10 users
*Wrike Professional Plan
List
Board
Gantt
Map
Timeline
Mind Maps
$ 50
per month
for 10 users
*ClickUp Unlimited Plan
List
Gantt
Board
$ 98
per month
for 10 users
*Wrike Professional Plan

Choose ClickUp and save one
day every week, guaranteed.

Please enter a valid email address
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week