Agents

The AI that works while you work

Let ClickUp Agents handle the busywork—so your team can move faster and focus on what matters most.

Screenshot of the Autopilot Automations dashboard showing a pre-production agent conversation
Screenshot of the Autopilot Automations dashboard showing a pre-production agent conversation
Unlock capacity

Introducing Ambient Agents

Experience the power of AI that works on your behalf.
Always in context, always on.

Live Answers Agent

Live Answers Agent

Listens for questions and automatically gives rich answers with complete context.

Live Intelligence Agent

Live Intelligence Agent

Surfaces real-time insights, makes actionable recommendations, and keeps workspace context up-to-date.

Always in context, always on

Always in context, always on

Agents respond to team questions, generate weekly updates, and more—automatically. Built by ClickUp experts.

Always in context, always on

And 100s more...

Works with everything

Connected to all your work tools

Agents work with data from your Google Drive, GitHub, Salesforce, and 20+ other apps, so they always have complete context.

Connected to all your work tools
Built by you

Build your own,no coding required

Choose your prompt

Choose your prompt

Tell the agent what you want.

Choose your context

Choose your context

Select specific resources or apps.

Choose your AI tools

Choose your AI tools

Create, manage, summarize, and more.

Privacy & Compliance

Enterprise-grade peace of mind

Your data stays secure and private with ClickUp.
Third-party AI providers never store or learn from your information.

GDPR compliant

We comply with GDPR, ensuring AI providers cannot use your data for training.

ISO compliant

We ensure strict ISO compliance by prohibiting AI providers from utilizing your data for training purposes.

HIPAA compliant

We strictly adhere to HIPAA regulations, ensuring that your data remains confidential and secure.

AICPA SOC 2 compliant

We ensure AICPA SOC 2 compliance, guaranteeing that AI providers are prohibited from using your data.

No third-party data training

We forbid third-party AI providers from training on your data.

Zero third-party data retention

We don't allow third-party AI providers to store any of your data.

Multi-model support

We offer the latest AI models, with unified permissions, privacy, and security controls.

Agents CTA Illustration

Get started with the know everything, find anything app

No credit card required