Work smarter with

Askyour apps 
 or Chat with 
ClickUp Brain

Free forever. No credit card required.

#1 PRODUCT OF THE WEEKProductivity
#1 PRODUCT OF THE WEEKArtificial Intelligence
PRODUCT HUNT#1 Product of the Week
BrainGPT Hero

Talk to Text, premium AI models, connected to all apps

Maximize productivity, minimize costs.

1.1 days
saved per week
Brain GPT transforms scattered knowledge into focused, high-impact productivity.
4X
faster than typing...
Skip the typing with AI-powered Talk to Text across your apps and workflow.
88%
in cost savings
Replace multiple productivity tools and subscriptions with one AI super app.
Brain m1Powered byBrain m1

AI that knows your work inside and out

Talk to BrainGPT for instant answers and intelligent insights from all your tools, files, and data in one place.

Has my latest PR merged?
Which pages has Aleksei been working on?
What files are shared with me?
Find me Jen's presentation
Create a marketing campaign project
Has my latest PR merged?
Which pages has Aleksei been working on?
What files are shared with me?
Find me Jen's presentation
Create a marketing campaign project
Universal AI

Ask the premium AI models anything

Chat with the latest AI models for coding, writing, complex reasoning, and more – without switching between apps.

BrainGPT AI models Brain, Gemini, OpenAI, Claude, and more
Universal Search

Search across all your apps

No more digging for answers. Locate buried files, lost threads, and half-remembered conversations instantly.

BrainGPT AI search bar with 3rd party integrations

AI that creates for you

Generate images, tasks, messages, projects, and more – prompted by your workflow.

BrainGPT options for send a message, generate images, create a task, and schedule a meeting
BrainGPT options for send a message, generate images, create a task, and schedule a meeting

AI with web search

Get answers from the web with clear citations you can trust.

BrainGPT web search with terms

Deep search

Hours of research instantly focused into detailed, thoughtful answers.

BrainGPT deep search with term 'latest cybersecurity threats'

Work where you browse

Summarize, ask, and act on web content without ever leaving the tab you're browsing—all powered by top AI models and the context of your work.

Chrome extension interface showing AI-powered browsing capabilities
Chrome extension interface showing AI-powered browsing capabilities
Talk to Text

Work faster than humanly possible, with a new superpower - your voice.

Dictate your ideas into instantly polished messages with AI-powered Talk to Text.

Brain Wave screenshot with voice to text conversation
BrainGPT AI agents with 3rd party integrations

Your voice is the fastest keyboard

Skip typing and get 4x more done with AI-powered dictation.

Brain Wave screenshot with 220 words per minute voice to text vs 45 words per minute keyboard

Your first take is your final draft

You do the talking, AI does the typing – and the editing!

Brain Wave screenshot showing recorded voice to text with AI correction

Talk to type across your favorite apps

Speak naturally to update your calendar, assign tasks, send messages, draft Docs, and more.

Brain Wave screenshot with voice to text conversation
BrainGPT AI agents with 3rd party integrations

@Mentions and links with context

Mention a colleague, a task, a Doc or something else. AI will auto-connect, tag, and notify the right people.

Brain Wave screenshot with 220 words per minute voice to text vs 45 words per minute keyboard

Your personal vocabulary

Talk to Text remembers your favorite phrases and names, learns work-specific jargon, and more.

Brain Wave screenshot showing recorded voice to text with AI correction

Get started with the know everything, find anything app

No credit card required.
Privacy & Compliance

Enterprise-grade peace of mind

Your data stays secure and private with ClickUp.
Third-party AI providers never store or learn from your information.

BrainGPT Privacy
No third-party data training
We forbid third-party AI providers from training on your data.
Zero third-party data retention
We don't allow third-party AI providers to store any of your data.
Multi-model support
We offer the latest AI models, with unified permissions, privacy, and security controls.
No credit card required

Get started with the know everything, find anything app

BrainGPT