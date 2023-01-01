The best work solution, for the best price.

Free Forever Workspaces can have an unlimited number of members and guests at no charge. On the Free Forever plan, guests have full create and edit permissions, which cannot be modified. Workspaces on a paid plan start with a limited number of external guest seats and unlimited read-only guests. The paid plan guest seats are as follows:

Unlimited Plan: receive 5 guest seats for a 1 paid user Workspace and 2 guest seats for each additional paid user you invite to your Workspace

Business Plan: receive 10 guest seats for a 1 paid user Workspace and 5 guest seats for each additional paid user you invite to your Workspace

Business Plus Plan: receives the same number of guest seats as the Business Plan, with custom permission options

Enterprise Plan: receives the same number of guest seats as the Business Plan, with advanced permissions options

Guests are intended for users external to your organization, if you add people inside your organization as guests they will be billed as paid users.

Head to this Support Doc to learn more about guest seats and guest permissions.