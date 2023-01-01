The best work solution, for the best price.
free forever
Best for personal use
Free
Forever
unlimited
Best for small teams
$7
Per member per month
Everything in Free Forever and
business
Best for mid-sized teams
$12
Per member per month
Everything in unlimited and
business plus
Best for multiple teams
$19
Per member per month
Everything in business and
enterprise
Best for many large teams
Everything in business plus and
free forever
Best for personal use
Free
Forever
unlimited
Best for small teams
$7
Per member per month
Everything in Free Forever and
business
Best for mid-sized teams
$12
Per member per month
Everything in unlimited and
business plus
Best for multiple teams
$19
Per member per month
Everything in business and
enterprise
Best for many large teams
Everything in business plus and
ClickUp AI PricingNew Add-on
Add to any paid plan for $5 per member per month,
and transform the way you work, forever!
100+ expert-crafted prompts and and inputs tailored for every role
Generate ideas, action items, documents, and summaries in seconds
Fast-track your writing and workflows with consistency and clarity
faq
You've got questions. We've got answers.
Can I upgrade myself or do I have to upgrade my entire Workspace?
To upgrade ClickUp, you’ll need to upgrade your entire Workspace, which means all members in your Workspace.
Does adding Guests to my Workspace affect my plan or how I'm billed?
Free Forever Workspaces can have an unlimited number of members and guests at no charge. On the Free Forever plan, guests have full create and edit permissions, which cannot be modified. Workspaces on a paid plan start with a limited number of external guest seats and unlimited read-only guests. The paid plan guest seats are as follows:
- Unlimited Plan: receive 5 guest seats for a 1 paid user Workspace and 2 guest seats for each additional paid user you invite to your Workspace
- Business Plan: receive 10 guest seats for a 1 paid user Workspace and 5 guest seats for each additional paid user you invite to your Workspace
- Business Plus Plan: receives the same number of guest seats as the Business Plan, with custom permission options
- Enterprise Plan: receives the same number of guest seats as the Business Plan, with advanced permissions options
Guests are intended for users external to your organization, if you add people inside your organization as guests they will be billed as paid users.
Head to this Support Doc to learn more about guest seats and guest permissions.
What payment methods do you accept?
We accept all major credit cards! For Enterprise orders meeting a minimum we also accept bank transfers.
What is your refund policy?
We have a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If for any reason, you're not satisfied with your purchase, simply let us know within 30 days and we'll be happy to issue you a full refund.