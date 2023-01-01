The best work solution, for the best price.

free forever

Best for personal use

Free

Forever

Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Real-Time Chat
Kanban Boards
Sprint Management
Native Time Tracking
In-App Video Recording
24/7 Support

unlimited

Best for small teams

$7

Per member per month

Everything in Free Forever and

Unlimited Gantt Charts
Unlimited Custom Fields
Email in ClickUp
Teams (User Groups)
Goals & Portfolios
Form View
Resource Management
Agile Reporting
business

Best for mid-sized teams

$12

Per member per month

Everything in unlimited and

Unlimited Teams
Advanced Public Sharing
Advanced Time Tracking
Granular Time Estimates
Workload Management
Timelines & Mind Maps

business plus

Best for multiple teams

$19

Per member per month

Everything in business and

Team Sharing
Subtasks in Multiple Lists
Conditional logic for forms
Custom Role Creation
Custom Permissions
Custom Capacity in Workload
Increased Automations & API
Admin Training Webinar
Priority Support

enterprise

Best for many large teams

Everything in business plus and

White Labeling
Advanced Permissions
Team Sharing for Spaces
Default Personal Views
US & EU Data Residency

faq

You've got questions. We've got answers.

Can I upgrade myself or do I have to upgrade my entire Workspace?

To upgrade ClickUp, you’ll need to upgrade your entire Workspace, which means all members in your Workspace.

Does adding Guests to my Workspace affect my plan or how I'm billed?

Free Forever Workspaces can have an unlimited number of members and guests at no charge. On the Free Forever plan, guests have full create and edit permissions, which cannot be modified. Workspaces on a paid plan start with a limited number of external guest seats and unlimited read-only guests. The paid plan guest seats are as follows:

  • Unlimited Plan: receive 5 guest seats for a 1 paid user Workspace and 2 guest seats for each additional paid user you invite to your Workspace
  • Business Plan: receive 10 guest seats for a 1 paid user Workspace and 5 guest seats for each additional paid user you invite to your Workspace
  • Business Plus Plan: receives the same number of guest seats as the Business Plan, with custom permission options
  • Enterprise Plan: receives the same number of guest seats as the Business Plan, with advanced permissions options

Guests are intended for users external to your organization, if you add people inside your organization as guests they will be billed as paid users.

Head to this Support Doc to learn more about guest seats and guest permissions.

What payment methods do you accept?

We accept all major credit cards! For Enterprise orders meeting a minimum we also accept bank transfers.

What is your refund policy?

We have a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If for any reason, you're not satisfied with your purchase, simply let us know within 30 days and we'll be happy to issue you a full refund.

