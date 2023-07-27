Grow and manage your startup, all in one place.

Build your business for long-term success by organizing all of your ideas, workflows, and teamwork in a single, shared place.
Product roadmaps
Goal tracking
Team management
Grow and manage your startup, all in one place.

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

Eligible startups get $3,000 in credit!

Learn More
Bring your big ideas together.
roadmap

Bring your big ideas together.

Manage everything from product roadmaps to sales pipelines in a single place with 10+ customizable views. Schedule releases on a Calendar, create bug tracking systems on a List, or adjust timelines on a Gantt chart.
Scale from startup to unicorn.
hierarchy

Scale from startup to unicorn.

Build the perfect organization that grows with your startup. ClickUp's Hierarchy makes it easy to expand your team and manage more complex projects as you bring on more resources.
progress

Collaborate and track your growth.

Communicate and share ideas.
Communicate and share ideas.
Fast-track communication with threaded and assigned comments, chat channels, and granular notifications. Publicly share anything to easily work with partners and clients.
Meet growth targets with Dashboards.
Meet growth targets with Dashboards.
Get high-level overviews, identify bottlenecks, and create strategies based on real-time data. Use any of the 50+ widgets to track everything from sprints to revenue in one Dashboard.
features

Execute on ideas faster with
smarter teamwork.

01. Delegate Tasks

Delegate Tasks
Break down big projects into tasks that you can assign to your team. Set start and due dates, points, and priorities so everyone knows what to work on next.

02. Run Agile Sprints

Run Agile Sprints
Manage your team's workload with a customizable Sprint point system. Roll up points from subtasks, break them out by assignee, and set up Sprint Automations to eliminate repetitive setups.

03. Create Workflows

Create Workflows
Track everything from product releases to your sales pipeline with custom statuses. Save status templates for pre-made, error-proof processes.

04. Draft Docs & Wikis

Draft Docs & Wikis
Create docs, wikis, SOPs, proposals, and more. Embed Google Sheets, add rich formatting, leave comments, and edit with your team in real-time.

05. Track Goals & OKRs

Track Goals & OKRs
Set and monitor any goal, from product releases to funding. Tie goals to tasks or numbers and set milestones for important wins to celebrate with your team.

06. Create Processes

Create Processes
Establish a clear order of operations by marking tasks as 'waiting on' or 'blocking' others with Dependencies. Link similar tasks together to quickly jump between related work.

07. Automate Routines

Automate Routines
Spend more time on what matters by automating routine tasks. Automatically assign tasks, post comments, move statuses, and more with hundreds of possibilities.

08. Manage Emails

Manage Emails
Eliminate silos and streamline communication by integrating your emails with ClickUp. Collaborate on deals, send product updates, and onboard customers from one place.
Delegate Tasks
Break down big projects into tasks that you can assign to your team. Set start and due dates, points, and priorities so everyone knows what to work on next.
Run Agile Sprints
Manage your team's workload with a customizable Sprint point system. Roll up points from subtasks, break them out by assignee, and set up Sprint Automations to eliminate repetitive setups.
Create Workflows
Track everything from product releases to your sales pipeline with custom statuses. Save status templates for pre-made, error-proof processes.
Draft Docs & Wikis
Create docs, wikis, SOPs, proposals, and more. Embed Google Sheets, add rich formatting, leave comments, and edit with your team in real-time.
Track Goals & OKRs
Set and monitor any goal, from product releases to funding. Tie goals to tasks or numbers and set milestones for important wins to celebrate with your team.
Create Processes
Establish a clear order of operations by marking tasks as 'waiting on' or 'blocking' others with Dependencies. Link similar tasks together to quickly jump between related work.
Automate Routines
Spend more time on what matters by automating routine tasks. Automatically assign tasks, post comments, move statuses, and more with hundreds of possibilities.
Manage Emails
Eliminate silos and streamline communication by integrating your emails with ClickUp. Collaborate on deals, send product updates, and onboard customers from one place.
Templates

Get a head start with templates.

Meetings.
Use template
Onboarding.
Use template
Task Management.
Use template
Project Management.
Use template
Get Things Done (GTD).
Use template
Sprints and Backlog.
Use template
integrations

Bring your tech stack together.

Chrome Toggl Harvest Clockify Timely Everhour Timeneye Timecamp PomoDoneApp CloudStorage Google Drive Dropbox OneDrive Box Github Gitlab Bitbucket Webhooks Api Figma Jira Integromat Zapier Google calendar task sync Calenadar syncing with outlook Outlook Calendly Slack Outlook Zoom Alexa Google Assistant Front Cloudapp Calendly Ring central Hubspot Google Forms Helpscout Evernote Intercom Zendesk Salesforce
Integrate over 1,000 tools with ClickUp, from GitHub to Zoom to Slack and more.
reviews

Startups love ClickUp.

Leader Spring 2020 ClickUp
ClickUp has brought us all into one system where we manage all of our projects as well as where to see the status of anything and everything. It's been a game-changer. Not only do we feel we’ve adopted an amazing tool to increase organizational visibility, but we feel we’ve gained an esteemed partner who is as committed to innovating in their space as Webflow.
Why Webflow choose ClickUp over Jira.
Leonard Souza
Leonard Souza, Head of Engineering at Webflow

Eligible startups get $3,000 in credit!

Learn More

Let’s make the world more
productive, together.

Please enter a valid email address
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week