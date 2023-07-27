Hundreds of powerful tools, one platform.

ClickUp's unique Hierarchy helps you create the perfect structure that scales with your needs. Each level of ClickUp gives you more flexibility and control to organize everything from small teams to enterprise companies.
ClickUp's Everything view makes it easy to find anything you're looking for, no matter where it lives in the Hierarchy. It's your birds-eye view for all tasks across every level of your organization that can be filtered, sorted, and saved for any need.
Organize teams and departments into Spaces, group big projects or initiatives into Folders, and break out tasks into Lists for a clear visual hierarchy of all your work. Learn more
Choose from 35+ ClickApps to customize your task management for any work need. Save time with task Automations, assign Sprint Points, add Custom Field data, and more.
Simplify complex projects by breaking them down into levels of subtasks. Create checklists within tasks to track anything from multi-step workflows to simple to-do lists. Learn more
Everything in ClickUp can be easily customized to manage any type of project, no code or add-ons required.
Tailor your tasks for any work need with 35+ ClickApps that each add different functionalities. Save time with task Automations, assign Sprint Points, add Custom Fields, and moreVisit App Center
Automate routine work and processes with 50+ actions, triggers, and conditions. Use pre-built automation recipes or customize them based on your needs.
Save time by leveraging hundreds of templates for team use cases, views, tasks, checklists, Docs, and more.
Create the perfect visual database with Relationships. Link tasks, documents, integrations and more to access everything you need in one place.
Streamline teamwork with powerful collaboration features that make it easy to work together on any type of project.
Collaborate on team ideas and workflows in real-time on a visual canvas. Then bring them to life through coordinated action by converting them into trackable tasks.
Send and reply to comments on any task within ClickUp. Share task or document links, add attachments, embed files and web links, and assign comments to your team as action items.
Proof and annotate all of your design files directly within ClickUp. Share attachments with others, invite guests, and assign comments to your team for quick iterations.
Send and receive emails directly within ClickUp. Create and automate tasks from emails, collaborate on messages with your team, and save time by managing emails right alongside relevant work.
Collaborate on product ideas, document bugs, or jot down meeting minutes with ClickUp Docs. Edit in real-time with others, add rich editing, and keep everyone up-to-date with a visual knowledge base.
Set goals, track progress, and manage resources more effectively with powerful reporting features.
Bring important project indicators into one place with Dashboards. Add visual widgets for team members, tasks, sprints, time tracking, statuses, docs, embeds, and more.
Visualize your team's day-by-day work capacity with Workload and Box views. See who is under or over capacity to reduce bottlenecks and allocate resources effectively.
Measure your project goals by tying them to specific tasks, numbers, monetary values, and more. Organize your OKRs and Sprints into Goal Folders and automatically track your progress for linked tasks.
Make the most of your time with global Time Tracking from any device, Time Estimates, and time Reporting.
ClickUp comes with hundreds of more features to help your team tackle any type of work, check them all out below.