Hundreds of powerful tools, one platform.

ClickUp Overview.

ClickUp's unique Hierarchy helps you create the perfect structure that scales with your needs. Each level of ClickUp gives you more flexibility and control to organize everything from small teams to enterprise companies.

Everything view

ClickUp's Everything view makes it easy to find anything you're looking for, no matter where it lives in the Hierarchy. It's your birds-eye view for all tasks across every level of your organization that can be filtered, sorted, and saved for any need.

Space, Folder, List

Organize teams and departments into Spaces, group big projects or initiatives into Folders, and break out tasks into Lists for a clear visual hierarchy of all your work. Learn more

Customizable Tasks

Choose from 35+ ClickApps to customize your task management for any work need. Save time with task Automations, assign Sprint Points, add Custom Field data, and more.

Nested subtasks & checklists

Simplify complex projects by breaking them down into levels of subtasks. Create checklists within tasks to track anything from multi-step workflows to simple to-do lists. Learn more

Tackle work from any angle with
15+ powerful views.

List View
Board View
Box View
Calendar View
Gantt View
Embed view
Form view
Doc
Chat
Activity view
Mind Maps
Timeline
Workload
Table View
Map View
Whiteboard View

Customize ClickUp for any
need, no code required.

Everything in ClickUp can be easily customized to manage any type of project, no code or add-ons required.

ClickApps

Tailor your tasks for any work need with 35+ ClickApps that each add different functionalities. Save time with task Automations, assign Sprint Points, add Custom Fields, and more

Automations

Automate routine work and processes with 50+ actions, triggers, and conditions. Use pre-built automation recipes or customize them based on your needs.

Templates

Save time by leveraging hundreds of templates for team use cases, views, tasks, checklists, Docs, and more.

Relationships

Create the perfect visual database with Relationships. Link tasks, documents, integrations and more to access everything you need in one place.

Integrations

ClickUp integrates with over 1,000 of your favorite tools. Sync your team calendars, messaging apps, cloud storage, and more to keep all of your tools in one place

Collaborate on anything
with your team.

Streamline teamwork with powerful collaboration features that make it easy to work together on any type of project.

two people looking at a tablet
person looking at laptop smiling
person looking at laptop smiling
image of a clickup whiteboard marketing brainstorm session

Collaborate on team ideas and workflows in real-time on a visual canvas. Then bring them to life through coordinated action by converting them into trackable tasks.

image of two people leaving comments in a task in clickup

Send and reply to comments on any task within ClickUp. Share task or document links, add attachments, embed files and web links, and assign comments to your team as action items.

image of proofing comments on an image

Proof and annotate all of your design files directly within ClickUp. Share attachments with others, invite guests, and assign comments to your team for quick iterations.

image of an email thread in clickup

Send and receive emails directly within ClickUp. Create and automate tasks from emails, collaborate on messages with your team, and save time by managing emails right alongside relevant work.

image of a chat conversation taking place in clickup

Communicate in real-time with your team using Chat. Link tasks and documents, tag team members, share attachments, and add smart notifications to fast-track work conversations.

Document and share
anything with your team.

Collaborate on product ideas, document bugs, or jot down meeting minutes with ClickUp Docs. Edit in real-time with others, add rich editing, and keep everyone up-to-date with a visual knowledge base.

Stay on track with real-time reporting.

Set goals, track progress, and manage resources more effectively with powerful reporting features.

Dashboards

Bring important project indicators into one place with Dashboards. Add visual widgets for team members, tasks, sprints, time tracking, statuses, docs, embeds, and more.

Workload & Box view

Visualize your team's day-by-day work capacity with Workload and Box views. See who is under or over capacity to reduce bottlenecks and allocate resources effectively.

Goals

Measure your project goals by tying them to specific tasks, numbers, monetary values, and more. Organize your OKRs and Sprints into Goal Folders and automatically track your progress for linked tasks.

Milestones

Set milestones to signify when an important stage in the project is complete.

Pulse

View automatic activity reports powered by machine learning to easily see where your time is being spent.

Time management made easy.

Make the most of your time with global Time Tracking from any device, Time Estimates, and time Reporting.

Tracking

Track time automatically (or manually) link it to tasks from your desktop, mobile, or browser with ClickUp's global timer.
Estimates

Add time estimates to tasks to allocate resources smarter and set expectations for your team.
Reporting

Access detailed reporting for time tracked and automatically create reports for billable time.
But wait, there's more.

ClickUp comes with hundreds of more features to help your team tackle any type of work, check them all out below.

Task
Management

Recurring Checklists Reminders Resolve Comments Scrum Points Status Templates View all Import Milestones Sprints Sorting Recurring Tasks Favorite Views Multitask Toolbar Task Tray Task Templates Task Mentions Right-Click Menus Subtasks Copy Projects, Spaces, and Lists Priorities Notepad Bulk Rescheduling Epics Home Webhooks LineUp Tasks in Multiple Lists Nested Subtasks Start and Due Times Native Time Tracking Sync with Calendars Critical Path Time in Status Command Center

Complete
Customization

Custom Fields Custom Statuses Customize Assignees Filter and Search Tasks Hotkeys & Shortcuts View all Super Rich Editing Simple Statuses Full Screen Mode Custom Notifications Saved filters Tags Drag and Drop Attachments Two-Factor Authentication Custom Color Themes Dark Mode Spreadsheets Custom Roles White Label

Team
Collaboration

2-Way Calendar Sync Capture, Mark Up, and Edit Screenshots List Details & Discussions Mentions Real-Time Editing View all Assign Comments Profiles Markdown Formula Fields Guests Progress Percentage Permissions Privacy and sharing Link to Comments Public Sharing Who's Online Work in Progress Limits User Groups Thread Comments (Replies) Proofing Sprint Points Clip Localization
Let’s make the world more
productive, together.

