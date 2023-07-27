Track & organize
any type of work with Table view.

Create lightning-fast spreadsheets and powerful visual databases to manage budgets, inventories, client information, and more.
Replaces:
Airtable Google Sheets Microsoft Office Excel
Track & organize any type of work with Table view.
Spreadsheets

Visualize data for any project.

Organize tasks and edit data in bulk with responsive, intuitive tables. Create Custom Fields to record virtually anything—task progress, file attachments, star ratings, and 15+ other field types.
Database

Create the perfect no-code database.

Draw relationships between tasks and organize your work by linking tasks, documents, and dependencies. Connect customers to orders, link users to bug reports, and more.
Features

Customize and share your work.

Format your tables your way.
Format your tables your way.
Manage your work with robust filter and grouping options
Hide and pin columns to easily sort and track information
Drag and drop columns to better organize Table view data
Share your Table view with anyone.
Share your Table view with anyone.
Update clients with publicly sharable links to Table view projects
Export Table view information as easily accessible spreadsheets
Quickly copy and paste information into other spreadsheet tools

Organize your work and
save one day every week.

Please enter a valid email address
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week