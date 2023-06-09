Smarter time tracking that saves your time.

ClickUp makes time tracking easy so you can focus on your work. Track time, set estimates, add notes, and view reports of your time from anywhere.

Free forever.

No credit card.

Time_Tracking.png
star
star
star
star
star

Based on 10,000+ reviews on

g2crowd logo
capterra logo
getapp logo
Time_Tracking.png

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

  • Booking-dot-com Logo
  • IBM Logo
  • Logitech Logo
  • Fortinet Logo
  • Tibco Logo
  • Spotify Logo
  • T-Mobile Logo
  • Netflix Logo

Multiple Devices

Track your time from any device.

Record time from your desktop, mobile, or web browser with ClickUp's free Chrome extension. Easily link time tracked to any task you're working on in ClickUp.

Track time from anywhere

Global Time Tracking

Update your time from anywhere.

Start and stop time from any device and jump in-between tasks with our global timer. Add time retroactively or create entries by date range with manual time tracking.

graphic.png
  1. Notes
  2. Labels
  3. Billable Time
  4. Sorting
  5. Filtering
  6. Rollup
  7. Edit time

Features

Organize tracked time, add notes, and more.

Add notes to your time entries to reference exactly what you spent time on.

  1. Notes
  2. Labels
  3. Billable Time
  4. Sorting
  5. Filtering
  6. Rollup
  7. Edit time
notes.png

Integrations

Sync your time into ClickUp.

Connect your favorite time tracking app to ClickUp to sync time tracked directly within ClickUp. Integrate your time tracking with Toggl, Harvest, and many more of today's most popular time tracking apps.

sync-your-time-clickup.png

Reporting

Time-saving reports for every need.

Build and customize time sheets.

View your time tracked by day, week, month, or any custom range with detailed time sheets. Show time totals grouped by dates and see individual tasks and time entries for a deeper look at where time was spent.

graphic.png

All of your work, in one place.

Bring your work, tools, and teams together in ClickUp, the all-in-one collaborative work hub.

icon of life preserver ring

Free training & 24-hours support

icon of a shield

Serious about security & privacy

icon of an odometer

Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months