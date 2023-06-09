Multiple Devices
Track your time from any device.
Record time from your desktop, mobile, or web browser with ClickUp's free Chrome extension. Easily link time tracked to any task you're working on in ClickUp.
ClickUp makes time tracking easy so you can focus on your work. Track time, set estimates, add notes, and view reports of your time from anywhere.
Global Time Tracking
Start and stop time from any device and jump in-between tasks with our global timer. Add time retroactively or create entries by date range with manual time tracking.
Features
Add notes to your time entries to reference exactly what you spent time on.
Integrations
Connect your favorite time tracking app to ClickUp to sync time tracked directly within ClickUp. Integrate your time tracking with Toggl, Harvest, and many more of today's most popular time tracking apps.
Reporting
View your time tracked by day, week, month, or any custom range with detailed time sheets. Show time totals grouped by dates and see individual tasks and time entries for a deeper look at where time was spent.