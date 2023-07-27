The #1 alternative
to Microsoft Project.

Don’t get stuck in outdated tools. Plan, track, and manage projects with ClickUp’s powerful features and intuitive workflows—all in one place.
Get Started
The #1 alternative to Microsoft Project.

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

Free Forever
Compare

Every useful feature, without the software bloat.

ClickUp offers everything MS Project has, plus way more. ClickUp's features are user-friendly, customizable, and don't require additional software.
Compare

Every useful feature, without the software bloat.

ClickUp offers everything MS Project has, plus way more. ClickUp's features are user-friendly, customizable, and don't require additional software.
MS Project
paid
ClickUp
free
Embedded Email
Scalable Hierarchy
Video Recording
Sprints
Threaded & Assigned Comments
Dashboards
Chat
Templates
Docs
Automations
Guests
Custom Fields
Custom Views
Time Tracking
Profiles
Mind Maps
Goals
Notepad
Proofing
Checklists
24/7 Free Support
Import all your stuff, instantly and automatically.
import

Join the future of work.

Import via CSV
Less than 60 seconds
Free Forever
Import from MS Project Now See what you can do for free with ClickUp.
Leader Spring 2020 ClickUp
alternative

Bring your team together for big wins.

ClickUp's robust features make it easy to break down projects into clear action items for your team. Everyone will always know what comes next and where progress stands.
Collaboration
Collaboration
Add comments and tag your team on any task or document. Assign action items, chat in real-time, share attachments, and never miss a beat with notifications that bring everything in one place.
Read more
Dashboards
Dashboards
Bring important project indicators into one place. Monitor workload, time spent on tasks, and progress made on key initiatives.
Read more
Time Management
Time Management
Track time and link it to tasks from your desktop, mobile, or browser with ClickUp's global timer. Start and resume time between tasks, add estimates, and see detailed reports of how time was spent.
Read more
Goals
Goals
Set Goals and track them with tasks, numerical values, or true/false inputs. Unleash your team's forward momentum by breaking Goals into Milestones to represent big wins and breakthroughs.
Read more
Custom Forms
Custom Forms
Create custom, embeddable Forms that you can use to collect submissions, organize response data, and turn them into tasks.
Read more
Sprints
Sprints
Tackle any project by creating and assigning Agile Sprints. Roll up Sprint Points from subtasks, break them out by assignee, and track your team's progress with Sprint Dashboard widgets.
Read more
See more features
integrations

Connect all of your tools in one place.

Chrome Toggl Harvest Clockify Timely Everhour Timeneye Timecamp PomoDoneApp CloudStorage Google Drive Dropbox OneDrive Box Github Gitlab Bitbucket Webhooks Api Figma Jira Integromat Zapier Google calendar task sync Calenadar syncing with outlook Outlook Calendly Slack Outlook Zoom Alexa Google Assistant Front Cloudapp Calendly Ring central Hubspot Google Forms Helpscout Evernote Intercom Zendesk Salesforce
ClickUp integrates with over 1,000 apps, from Microsoft Office to Dropbox to Slack and more.
Views

ClickUp's views are even better.

List View
List View
Board View
Board View
Gantt View
Gantt View
Calendar View
Calendar View
Table View
Table View
Box View
Box View
compare

Get more for less with ClickUp.

All of ClickUp's features come with a single price tag. Microsoft Project offers less and requires you to
download lots of software to make it better.
Features
Views
Docs
Dashboards
Automations
Goals
Sprints
Tasks
$ 25
per month
for 5 users
Docs
Dashboards
Automations
$ 150
per month
for 5 users
List
Board
Gantt
Table
Workload
Calendar
$ 25
per month
for 5 users
List
Board
Gantt
Table
$ 150
per month
for 5 users

Join the future of project
management for free.

Please enter a valid email address
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week