Join ClickUp's Affiliate Program.

We are paying out a CPL of $20 for both free and paid Activated Workspaces that are Tier 1 Countries (US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia) and $5-$15 for all other countries.

An Activated Workspace means that a new User has confirmed their email and has created a task in their Workspace.
01

Become an affiliate.

Sign up for the ClickUp Affiliate Program to get your unique affiliate link.

02

Send visitors to ClickUp.

Promote your affiliate link. When people click your link, they will then have 30 days to sign up in order for you to receive commission.

03

Earn rewards.

You'll earn commission for every verifieduser that signs up and Activates their Account!

Please DO:

  • 01.

    Use branding from our brand page. Contact us if you need more assets.

  • 02.

    Place your affiliate link in blogs, comparisons, social media, etc.

  • 03.

    Promote ClickUp with your link on social media channels.

Please DON’T:

  • 01.

    Use your affiliate link on sites with adult or illegal content.

  • 02.

    Promote ClickUp without our branding guidelines.

  • 03.

    Use fraudulent marketing tactics.

  • 04.

    Abuse the program.

