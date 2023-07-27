Change your life with ClickUp.

A great workplace combines exceptional people with challenging problems.
Apply Now
Let's make the world more productive, together.
Our mission.
MISSION

Our mission.

While we absolutely love productivity software, we believe productivity, in general, is broken. There's just too many tools to keep track of, too many things in entirely separate ecosystems. There has to be a better way to work - that's why we created ClickUp, first an internal tool, now as a way to fulfill our vision of making the world more productive.
Eventually, our goal is to have all work live in ClickUp - thereby making people more productive and giving back at least 20% of time to dedicate to other things. One app to replace them all. We're just getting started, and are so grateful for all of the 800,000+ teams that are in this together with our team.
Who should work at ClickUp?
who

Who should work at ClickUp?

ClickUp was founded on a culture of hard work, consistent growth, and a desire to break norms. We’re a values-driven company and hire based on ambition, merit, and a willingness to do what it takes to succeed. We don’t care where you’re from, what you look like, or who you’re in a relationship with—we hire the best people for the job, and create an environment that supports employees on their journey to do the most exciting work of their lives!

ClickUp is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.

vacancies

Be Part of Something Great

Love your work. Join your dream team.
perks and benefits

ClickUp Perks and Benefits.

Apple Laptop.
Moving Expenses.
$200/mo commuter benefits.
Team lunches each week.
401(k) match up to 2%.
Unlimited snacks, kombucha, and cold brew.
Health insurance. (100% of premium paid)
Dental insurance. (100% of premium paid)
ClickUp swag.
Teammate recognition rewards.
Flexible PTO

Core values

& core habits
01
Deliver
the best customer experience, period.
core habits Details matter. Add value in every interaction.
02
No politics.
core habits Be Direct. Go Direct.
03
Normal f*cking sucks.
core habits Challenge the status quo.
04
Get shit done, and have fun.
core habits Work hard on the right things with urgency.
05
Grow 1% every day.
core habits Iterate and make progress toward perfection. Adopt a growth mindset.
06
Random acts of kindness.
core habits Be net positive.
gallery

Life at ClickUp.

San Diego, Salt Lake City, and across the globe.
Join Our Team
Life at ClickUp
Life at ClickUp
Life at ClickUp
Life at ClickUp
Life at ClickUp
Life at ClickUp
Life at ClickUp
Life at ClickUp
Life at ClickUp
Life at ClickUp
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.