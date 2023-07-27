Change your life with ClickUp.

ClickUp was founded on a culture of hard work, consistent growth, and a desire to break norms. We’re a
values-driven company and hire based on ambition, merit, and a willingness to do what it takes to succeed.
We don’t care where you’re from, what you look like, or who you’re in a relationship with—we hire the best
people for the job, and create an environment that supports employees on their journey to do the most
exciting work of their lives!
ClickUp is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.