software teams

The software development hub

This software development hub is designed to be a single point of reference and eduction for software development teams and leaders. It will give you a deep understanding of agile methodologies and detailed instruction on how to apply agile frameworks to your software development processes.

Top articles

Deep-dive education on agile concepts

develop-product-roadmap

Product roadmapping

How to develop an effective product roadmap–with templates!

agile-burndown-charts

Agile burndown charts

A scrum master's guide to tracking, forecasting, and reporting on total work remaining

See all 9 articles

Top blueprints

Step-by-step instructions to apply agile practices across your team and processes

sprint-planning-blueprint

Sprint planning meetings

How to run sprint planning meetings that don’t suck

user-story-blueprint

User story mapping

A blueprint for how to run a user story mapping session

See all 5 blueprints

Top template guides

Quick-start solutions using preconfigured ClickUp tools

prioritization-matrices-templates

Impact Effort Matrix

A guide for how to use ClickUp's Impact Effort Matrix

product-roadmap-template

Product roadmap template

A guide for how to use ClickUp's Product Roadmap Template

See all 3 template guides