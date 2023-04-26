Step 4: Gather feedback and get buy-in (again)

Finally, before you hand your map to multiple teams and tell them to hit the proverbial road, you’ll want to get final buy-in from your stakeholders on this more detailed plan. Without that buy-in, you risk running into objections or changes coming up mid-project and driving your careful planning off the rails.

Step 5: Publish

Congrats! Time to share the roadmap with your teams and put the proverbial pedal to the metal.

And while your teams are revving up, make sure to build ongoing governance into the roadmap owner’s schedule because every roadmap requires careful ongoing care.

Your product manager, project manager, or scrum master should be checking in regularly on task completion and roadmap status—watching for any shifts, delays, or business-level changes that might shift the plan. The earlier you catch issues or accommodate big changes (such as large-scale business goal shifts or, you know, worldwide pandemics), the better off any project will be.

Best practices for product roadmapping

As you dive into the process above, here are some tips from the experts:

Understand your audience

Developers have different needs than C-Suite leadership, who have different needs than customers. You may choose to create multiple intersecting roadmaps for your different audiences or focus on a single audience.

Whatever you decide, make sure what you hand to your target audience fits their needs. Give the C-Suite a high-level look focused on strategy. Hand your developers a detailed plan that keeps them on track.

Remember that your roadmap is first and foremost about communication. It’s only useful if it’s communicating the right information to the right people.

Balance short-term and long-term goals

Your roadmap should be a reflection of both the short-term wins you need—to prove concepts, address urgent customer problems, etc.—and also the long-term goals of the business.

Be realistic

Set your budget and timeline sights too high and you’ll set your team up for burnout and corner-cutting. This is why your roadmap should take into account not only what needs to get done and on what timeline, but also the feedback and estimates of the teams doing the work. (This is why we suggest getting input at multiple points in your process.)

If a roadmap exists and no one uses it…do you even really have a roadmap?

We’d argue the answer is no, which is why the format you choose and how usable and understandable your road mapping tool is matters more than you might think.

When choosing a road mapping tool, look at their customer stories, test drive via a free trial or free templates, and make sure you have whatever technical support and resources you need.

For STX Next, a Python development company that works with high-profile clients like Mastercard, Decathlon, and Unity, their team needed a solution to manage multiple projects, streamline processes, and improve cross-functional collaboration. And for Jakub Grajcar, STX Next’s Inbound Marketing Team Lead, it was critical to do all of this within the same tool.

STX Next commonly ran into issues with project disorganization and chaotic workflows. But after the team adopted ClickUp, Jakub found his team of content creators using more streamlined, scalable, and customizable workflows—letting the agency work just the way they want to.