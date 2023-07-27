Jakub’s Marketing Sprint Template was designed to easily visualize and identify project stages as well as create a consistent and repeatable format that would accommodate project needs moving forward. Customizable features give Jakub and the team the freedom to modify their Sprints according to their changing needs. Custom statuses allow Leadership and Department heads to quickly glance at the current Sprint to see how projects and tasks are progressing. In addition, Jakub's Marketing Sprints have reduced turnaround time for projects, reduced the number of follow-up meetings, and empowered his team to be more productive and efficient at work!

02

Improved task & project visibility.

"By having all our work in one place, we're able to prioritize and align more effectively. Marketing Sprints provide where we can see what everyone is doing at an appropriate level of granularity."



Other departments such as Product Design and Sales also work in ClickUp with the Marketing team. By having the ability to view sprints and collaborate directly, teams are able to stay in the loop on progress and task statuses and push their projects forward.



Last but certainly not least, Leadership can finally rest easy knowing they can find any project or task status without manually tracking it down.