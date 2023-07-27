STX Next is a
Python development company that specializes in helping high-profile clients like Mastercard, Decathlon, and
Unity bring their project ideas to life.
With over 400 co-workers across the globe including developers, UX designers, QA automation specialists, and Agile experts, STX Next provides end-to-end solutions for product development, consultation, and team extensions.
Amongst their global team is Inbound Marketing Team Lead Jakub Grajcar!
Jakub leads a team of content and social media specialists, spearheading lead generation and brand recognition strategy. A normal day for the team includes executing upwards of 5 content deliverables with Jakub often reviewing 10+ different projects at a time!
As a team lead, not only did Jakub see the common challenges and pain points amongst his team's workflow, but he also experienced them firsthand. From partner outreach to asset management to blog and other content database management, everyone had their hands full each week with a myriad of different tasks and projects. However, with no one universal place for work, managing these vastly different projects and tasks proved to be painful and time-consuming.
Jakub saw a huge opportunity to bridge the gaps at work and solve many of the common challenges that teams across the company were experiencing with Marketing Sprints in ClickUp.
What once used to be a disorganized and
chaotic workflow is now streamlined, scalable, and just the way they like it.
"ClickUp's ability to customize individual workflows provides our team with the flexibility needed to scope tasks effectively while simultaneously providing a bird-eye view of project progress for leadership and other departments."
Jakub's Marketing Sprints have transformed how they work by giving them a perfect view of ongoing projects. And that, to any team member, manager, stakeholder, or department head, is a real game-changer.
Learn how Jakub saves time with his favorite features below!