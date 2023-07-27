Configure your work for any need, no code required.
Choose from a library of Automations or create your own to automate manual and repetitive tasks.Get Started
Send and receive emails without leaving ClickUp. Communicate with people outside of your Workspace.Get Started
Allow tasks to be added to multiple Lists. This is useful for Sprints, Priority Planning, and general organization.Get Started
Mark important tasks or high-level initiatives as Milestones to make them standout.Get Started
Add links to quickly jump between related tasks, Docs, and anything in ClickUp.Get Started
Create sprints as Lists to track progress of your production cycle.Get Started
Create one-click videos of your screen and audio then share to ClickUp tasks or use a public URL to give anyone access.Get Started
Edit task descriptions and Docs with multiple people in real time.Get Started
Tasks can have more than one assignee.Get Started
Add Custom Field data to tasks: dates, contact info, drop-downs, checkboxes, links, formulas, and more.Get Started
Customize your task IDs to more easily reference them in ClickUp, in conversation, or via integrations.Get Started
Add custom tag labels to tasks to organize and classify tasks.Get Started
Visualize performance and progress across projects and teams using charts, numbers, and more.Get Started
A real-time view into who's online (and offline), what people are working on, and what they did today.Get Started
Track time using a global timer or log time manually. Integrates with the Dashboard feature for detailed reporting.Get Started
All of your work in one place: Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, & more.