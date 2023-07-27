Customize ClickUp for any
project or team with ClickApps.

Configure your work for any need, no code required.

Not a ClickUp user? Start for free today!

Get Started

ClickApps for Work Management

Automation

Automation

Choose from a library of Automations or create your own to automate manual and repetitive tasks.

Get Started
Email

Email

Send and receive emails without leaving ClickUp. Communicate with people outside of your Workspace.

Get Started
Tasks in Multiple Lists

Tasks in Multiple Lists

Allow tasks to be added to multiple Lists. This is useful for Sprints, Priority Planning, and general organization.

Get Started
Milestones

Milestones

Mark important tasks or high-level initiatives as Milestones to make them standout.

Get Started
Relationships

Relationships

Add links to quickly jump between related tasks, Docs, and anything in ClickUp.

Get Started
Automated Sprints

Automated Sprints

Create sprints as Lists to track progress of your production cycle.

Get Started
See More

ClickApps for Collaboration

Clip: Screen Recording

Clip: Screen Recording

Create one-click videos of your screen and audio then share to ClickUp tasks or use a public URL to give anyone access.

Get Started
Collaborative Editing

Collaborative Editing

Edit task descriptions and Docs with multiple people in real time.

Get Started
Multiple Assignees

Multiple Assignees

Tasks can have more than one assignee.

Get Started
See More

ClickApps for Organization

Custom Fields

Custom Fields

Add Custom Field data to tasks: dates, contact info, drop-downs, checkboxes, links, formulas, and more.

Get Started
Custom Task IDs

Custom Task IDs

Customize your task IDs to more easily reference them in ClickUp, in conversation, or via integrations.

Get Started
Tags

Tags

Add custom tag labels to tasks to organize and classify tasks.

Get Started
See More

ClickApps for Reporting

Dashboards

Dashboards

Visualize performance and progress across projects and teams using charts, numbers, and more.

Get Started
Pulse

Pulse

A real-time view into who's online (and offline), what people are working on, and what they did today.

Get Started
Time Tracking

Time Tracking

Track time using a global timer or log time manually. Integrates with the Dashboard feature for detailed reporting.

Get Started
See More

Looking for integrations?

Chrome
Toggl
Harvest
Clockify
Timely
Everhour
Timeneye
Timecamp
PomoDoneApp
CloudStorage Google Drive
Dropbox
OneDrive
Box
Github
Gitlab
Bitbucket
Webhooks
Api
Figma
Jira
Integromat
Zapier
Google calendar task sync
Calenadar syncing with outlook
Timeneye
Calendly
Slack
Outlook
Zoom
Alexa
Google Assistant
Front
Cloudapp
Calendly
Ring central
Hubspot
Google Forms
Helpscout
Evernote
Intercom
Zendesk
Salesforce
Bring your favorite tools together with over a 1,000 integrations; sync your team calendars, messaging apps, cloud storage, and more.
View All Integrations

One app to replace them all.

All of your work in one place: Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, & more.

Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week