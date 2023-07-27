The simple, more flexible Agile alternative to Jira.

|
Compare
More Agile features, no plugins required.
ClickUp offers everything Jira has and much more. Our features are user-friendly, customizable, and don't come with hidden costs.
|
paid
|
free
|
Embedded Email
|
|
|
Scalable Hierarchy
|
|
|
Native CRM & Database Tools
|
|
|Goals & OKRs
|
|
|Workload view
|
|
|
Embedded Spreadsheets
|
|
|Table View
|
|
|Dynamic Recurring Tasks
|
|
|Multiple Assignees
|
|
|Natural Language Processing
|
|
|
Kanban Boards with Custom Grouping
|
|
|
Docs & Notepad
|
|
|Assign Comments
|
|
|Native Chat
|
|
|Tasks in Multiple Lists
|
|
|API
|
|
|Custom Task IDs
|
|
|Custom Workspaces
|
|
|Git Integrations
|
|
|
Bird's-eye View
|
|
Jira is notoriously complicated for both devs and non-devs, and becoming a Jira Administrator requires a paid certification and 2-3 years of experience. Anyone can master ClickUp in days, no matter their skill level.
Jira lacks a scalable architecture that's easy to customize for different workflows and use cases. With ClickUp, you can tailor your workflows to meet any need.
Jira is still limited by an outdated framework focused on bug tracking; it lacks OKRs, workload management, and cost calculations. ClickUp is jam-packed with team and resource management features.
Jira's complicated subscription model is broken into three costly tiers that make you pay extra for simple features like templates, time tracking, and more. All of ClickUp's current and future features are native and included in your subscription.