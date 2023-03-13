create
Build Docs to suit any type of work.
Create the perfect Doc or wiki with nested pages and styling options. Embed bookmarks, add tables, and more to format documents for any need, from roadmaps to knowledge bases.
Create beautiful Docs, wikis, and more—then connect them to workflows to execute on ideas with your team.
create
EDITING & COMMENTS
Edit in real-time alongside your team. Tag others with comments, assign them action items, and convert text into trackable tasks to stay on top of ideas.
TASKS & WIDGETS
Access everything in one place by linking Docs and tasks together. Add widgets to update workflows, change project statuses, assign tasks, and more—all within your editor.
ORGANIZE
Categorize Docs for easy access and searchability. Organize important resources and company wikis by adding them to any part of your Workspace.
PRIVACY & SHARING
Easily protect your Docs with privacy and edit controls. Create shareable links and manage permissions for team, guest, or public access.
Features
Write distraction-free with Focus Mode, save templates for later, and keep track of your doc details.
Cancel out the noise and concentrate your writing on one line, sentence, or paragraph at a time.
Easily access doc templates to start drafting right away. Save frequently used documents as templates for quick access later.
Rich Formatting
Organize documents and emphasize important text with color-coded banners.