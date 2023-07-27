ClickUp
STANLEY Security
"We're able to customise and automate ClickUp to suit each specific initiative, which has increased our team's capacity exponentially."

Connor Nash,
Global Experience Analytics Manager

San Diego Padres
"When ClickUp came along, we knew immediately it was the platform we needed and we're implementing it across the organization as quickly as we can."

Ken Kawachi,
VP of Ballpark Operations

Finastra
"ClickUp enables us to utilize our marketing resources more effectively and align our GTM approach across multiple business units."
Joerg Klueckmann

Joerg Klueckmann,
VP of Marketing

Seequent
"ClickUp has helped us centralize our resources, communication, and project management, making us twice—if not three times—as efficient."
Victoria Berryman

Victoria Berryman,
Marketing Operations Manager

Wake Forest University
"We can now collaborate within one system and have visibility into critical data. This allows us to track progress, workload and capacity, and plan in a more accurate way."

Morey Graham,
Director, Alumni & Donor Services Project

CEMEX
"We used to spend extra hours doing routine things manually, like delivering projects to our team, creating tasks, and pasting links. Now, we’re using that time to plan ahead and move more of the team workflows to ClickUp."
Oscar Aguilar

Oscar Aguilar,
Marketing Project Manager

Atrato
"ClickUp not only allows me to keep projects on track and detect risks early, it also helps me as an individual contributor with my daily tasks."
Raúl Becerra

Raúl Becerra,
Product Manager

G-Loot
"We tried other tools, then we decided to explore ClickUp. My CEO used ClickUp previously and was already a fan of the platform. He said he’d be very happy if we chose it, so the decision was easy."
Jamie Dunbar Smyth

Jamie Dunbar Smyth,
Chief Growth Officer

Pontica Solutions
"Our team can now work on the same project together and communicate with any stakeholder instantly, wherever they are. ClickUp houses all of our projects—previous, current, and future."
Dayana Mileva

Dayana Mileva,
Account Director

Quibica AMF
"We needed to make sure our internal processes were equipped to be successful. ClickUp was recommended to us—the pricing was great, the information gathering was exactly what we needed, and it seemed like a platform that could grow with the company."
Charles Frey

Charles Frey,
Process Manager

Shopmonkey
"An important ideal of Shopmonkey is to help every shop thrive. With ClickUp, our marketing team has been able to build out dynamic thought-leadership marketing content to do exactly that."
Rachel Gilstrap

Rachel Gilstrap,
Marketing Project Manager

Talent+
"Before ClickUp Whiteboards, we struggled to visualize internal processes and connect ideation to execution. Now, we're able to visually bring our SOPs to life right where the work happens. This saves us time from moving between yet another tool and more importantly, has aligned our teams on work handoffs in the product development lifecycle."
Ashley Pavlik

Ashley Pavlik,
Director of Product Development

Trinetix
"We didn’t want to adopt a new tool for one function and a different tool for another function. We wanted to have projects, internal operations, and goals all in one place. ClickUp had all of the functionality our teams needed."
Kateryna Sipakova

Kateryna Sipakova,
Portfolio Manager

V4 Company
"ClickUp helped me eliminate the chaos and organize my agency operations so I could focus on my agency growth strategy."
Germano Matta

Germano Matta,
Executive Partner

Vida Health
"ClickUp has given us a better way to manage up. It's allowed us to better showcase the great successes and work our team is doing."

Jen Robinson,
Senior Manager of B2B Growth Marketing

Lulu Press
"With ClickUp, we’ve regained hours of wasted time on repeat tasks and accelerated product releases by improving handoff between QA, tech, and marketing."

Nick Foster,
Director of Product Management

Hawke Media
"We use ClickUp wall-to-wall, from our Services Team to Client Success to Executives. As a large marketing agency, ClickUp gives us the work visibility we need and is instrumental in how we more efficiently deliver on client projects."

Lauren Makielski,
Director of Operations

