The challenge

When software company Pigment completed its Series B funding round, demand for its software solution grew, resulting in the organization tripling its headcount in six months. However, as is often the case, such rapid growth presented significant human resources challenges.

Pigment was already leveraging best-of-breed technology in each department, such as Salesforce, Outreach and Gong for its sales team. Still, the company needed one central platform for the entire organization to use for collaboration.

Pigment also realized that as new employees joined the team, its inefficient onboarding process was hindering everyone’s success. It needed to streamline onboarding by moving from back-and-forth emails, Slack messages, and static Notion checklists to a faster, more effective process.