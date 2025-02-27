Make every team happy
Supercharged productivity
Whether you're handling bug reports, customer feedback, employee surveys, or lead gen, ClickUp Forms simplify the process.
NEW ClickUp Forms
Turn responses into results with connected forms that centralize feedback, kickoff workflows, and drive AI-powered analysis.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Trusted by the world’s leading businesses
The ClickUp way
If your forms don't integrate with everything else you're doing, they're incomplete.
Work smarter
Forms that work with all of ClickUp's powerful tools will make your team more productive.
Ask AI to look at form submissions and create a summary of customer sentiment or most asked questions.
Use automations to create tasks, assign them to the right person, and flag the level of urgency.
Build dashboards that organize your data and display real-time response insights.
Build better
Build exactly what you need to handle bug reports, customer feedback, employee surveys, or lead gen.
Customize cover images, backgrounds, button colors, and more to match your brand's style.
Get instant answers about response data and any actions your team has taken.
Dig deeper with conditional logic that dynamically tailors questions based on user responses.
Use views to track incoming responses and take action.
Change task status, move tasks, add tags, set fields, or update assignees based on the content of form responses.
Track and manage every form in your workspace with the Forms Hub.
Create a form
Get started with an existing style and customize to fit your needs, or start fresh and build your own.
