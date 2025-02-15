#1 Slack alternative
ClickUp Chat does everything Slack does... and so much more. Link tasks and conversations, assign messages, and automate everything with AI superpowers.
Trusted by the world’s leading businesses
Don't settle for lost or forgotten threads.
You use Slack and 10 other apps to do your work.
Important messages, tasks, and updates get buried in endless threads.
You dig through threads to find decisions, tasks, and next steps.
The future is here
Get so much more done with ClickUp, the Everything App, for work.
Create & manage work while chatting, and turn messages into tasks with one click—something Slack can only dream of.
Stop wasting time looking for lost threads. ClickUp Chat automatically links conversations to related tasks, docs and chats.
Experience AI that truly understands your work—not just your Slack messages. Get suggested answers, auto-created tasks, summarized threads, and more.
Why settle for less
Here's why ClickUp doesn't Slack-off
|Compare features
Slack
Conversations
Direct messaging and threads
Channels
Video and audio calls
Rich text formatting
Posts and Announcements
Reminders
Automations
Integrations
AI
AI Search
Connected Search
Agents
AI Summaries
AI Standup
Meeting Notetaker
Projects
Tasks
Customizable task management
Custom task types
Tasks in multiple lists
Private tasks
Projects and portfolios
Project organization
Project processes
Custom project views
Templates
Reporting
Data roll-ups
Dashboard reports
Timesheets and time tracking
Knowledge
Docs
Wikis
Whiteboards
Coming soon!
Making the switch? You don't have to start from scratch! Transfer all of your channels, settings, and messages—even your custom emojis ;)