How Lulu Furthers Its Mission to Empower Creators with ClickUp

As Lulu worked to improve its customer experience with new product innovations and marketing programs, it needed help managing growth and new initiatives across teams. Clunky processes and tools created inefficiencies for the company’s product and development teams.
Lulu turned to ClickUp to accelerate product innovation through a streamlined product release process, develop an iterative process for creating marketing materials, and establish one source of truth for a new level of visibility across their organization.
With the help of ClickUp, Lulu is empowering authors, creators, and employees to share their diverse stories with audiences around the globe. The ability to drive innovative product development and marketing campaigns in a more organized, efficient way is central to Lulu’s mission to make the world a better place, one book at a time.