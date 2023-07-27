How Lulu Furthers Its Mission to Empower Creators with ClickUp

01 Challenge As Lulu worked to improve its customer experience with new product innovations and marketing programs, it needed help managing growth and new initiatives across teams. Clunky processes and tools created inefficiencies for the company’s product and development teams.

02 Solution Lulu turned to ClickUp to accelerate product innovation through a streamlined product release process, develop an iterative process for creating marketing materials, and establish one source of truth for a new level of visibility across their organization.