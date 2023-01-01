FIREWORKS_V01
ClickUp 3.0 Infrastructure

Pioneering Speed and Scalability for all

Experience ClickUp's exceptional blend of performance, reliability, and 99.9% uptime, setting a new benchmark for speed and stability.
five stars25,000+ reviews

Unmatched Speed and Scalability

purple-progress-bar
2x

Faster Overall Performance

blue-progress-bar
3x

Faster Task and List Views

orange-progress-bar
5x

Faster Search and Reporting

Always online, always up to date

Guaranteed 99.9% uptime with uninterrupted, seamless workflows, and no refresh needed.

Coming soon

RapidViews DB™

Introducing our innovative proprietary optimization model, designed to load views up to 100 times faster.

Before
RapidViews DB™ Before
red-progress-bar
15s Average load time
15s

Average load time

After
RapidViews DB™ After
green-progress-bar
2s Average load time
2s

Average load time

RapidViews DB™ release roadmap

Dec '23
RapidView DB for Task and List views.
Jan '24
RapidView DB for Board views.
Feb '24
RapidView DB for Dashboards, Calendar, Timeline, and Workload views.
March '24
RapidView DB for Gantt Charts.

Scale your business confidently with ClickUp 3.0

Your ClickUp workspace is designed to seamlessly adapt and grow, ensuring it keeps pace with your business's evolving needs and challenges.

five stars25,000+ reviews
Zeb Evans, CEO of ClickUp

“Our commitment to pioneering speed and reliability with 3.0 infrastructure is a testament to our vision for a more productive future.“

Zeb Evans, CEO of ClickUp

Beyond Comparison

ClickUp is the only platform where you can visualize
and report on all of your data in one view.

ClickUpMondayAsanaJiraNotion
Everything View Quickly visualize and manage your entire workspace - every space, folder, and list.
Limitless Reports & Dashboards Gain deeper insights without constraints - easily aggregate data from an unlimited number of locations.
Universal Search Get instant access to any file across ClickUp, your computer, or 3rd party apps.
Tasks in Multiple Lists Improve speed and reduce duplicate work by easily adding Tasks to multiple locations.