ClickUp 3.0 Infrastructure
Pioneering Speed and Scalability for all
Experience ClickUp's exceptional blend of performance, reliability, and 99.9% uptime, setting a new benchmark for speed and stability.
25,000+ reviews
Unmatched Speed and Scalability
2x
Faster Overall Performance
3x
Faster Task and List Views
5x
Faster Search and Reporting
Always online, always up to date
Guaranteed 99.9% uptime with uninterrupted, seamless workflows, and no refresh needed.
Coming soon
RapidViews DB™
Introducing our innovative proprietary optimization model, designed to load views up to 100 times faster.
Before
15s Average load time
15s
Average load time
After
2s Average load time
2s
Average load time
RapidViews DB™ release roadmap
Dec '23
RapidView DB for Task and List views.
Jan '24
RapidView DB for Board views.
Feb '24
RapidView DB for Dashboards, Calendar, Timeline, and Workload views.
March '24
RapidView DB for Gantt Charts.
Scale your business confidently with ClickUp 3.0
Your ClickUp workspace is designed to seamlessly adapt and grow, ensuring it keeps pace with your business's evolving needs and challenges.
“Our commitment to pioneering speed and reliability with 3.0 infrastructure is a testament to our vision for a more productive future.“
Zeb Evans, CEO of ClickUp
Beyond Comparison
ClickUp is the only platform where you can visualize
and report on all of your data in one view.
|ClickUp
|Monday
|Asana
|Jira
|Notion
|Everything View Quickly visualize and manage your entire workspace - every space, folder, and list.
|Limitless Reports & Dashboards Gain deeper insights without constraints - easily aggregate data from an unlimited number of locations.
|Universal Search Get instant access to any file across ClickUp, your computer, or 3rd party apps.
|Tasks in Multiple Lists Improve speed and reduce duplicate work by easily adding Tasks to multiple locations.