Connect over 1,000+ tools
to ClickUp for free.

Welcome to the future of productivity, where useful features and integrations are shipped to you weekly.

Native integrations

Built by ClickUp, loved by everyone.
ClickUp API
API
Build your own custom integrations and ClickUp apps with our public API.
Read more
Slack
Slack
Integrate Slack to create and manage ClickUp tasks without leaving the conversation. Automatically unfurl every ClickUp link you post with rich information and actions. Add Slack notifications to any channel(s) of your choice.
Read more
GitHub
GitHub
Create branches and pull requests straight from ClickUp! Add Github to automatically (or manually) display commits, pushes, and pull requests directly in ClickUp.
Read more
GitLab
GitLab
Automatically link GitLab commits, branches, pull requests, and issues with ClickUp tasks. Create branches and pull requests straight from ClickUp!
Read more
Webhooks
Webhooks
Add outgoing notifications for literally every action within ClickUp.
Read more
HubSpot
HubSpot
Automate 20+ actions between ClickUp and HubSpot to streamline your workflows, projects, and collaboration.
Read more
Everhour
Everhour
Everhour provides accurate time tracking, estimates and budgeting. Sync Everhour with ClickUp for better reporting. Already an Everhour user? Sign in here.
Read more
Toggl
Toggl
Add Toggl to easily track time and attach to ClickUp tasks and projects.
Read more
Harvest
Harvest
Add Harvest to track time and associate that time with ClickUp tasks.
Read more
Google Drive
Google Drive
Integrate Google Drive to search and attach Drive files to ClickUp tasks without leaving the platform.
Read more
OneDrive
OneDrive
Quickly attach OneDrive files to ClickUp tasks!
Read more
Dropbox
Dropbox
Easily manage and attach Dropbox files to tasks directly from within ClickUp.
Read more
Outlook
Outlook
Quickly turn Outlook emails into tasks or create brand new tasks in ClickUp without ever leaving Outlook.
Read more
Google Calendar
Google Calendar
Sync ClickUp with your Google Calendar to automatically make changes to and from in real-time.
Read more
Sync with Calendars
Sync with Calendars
Automatically update your Apple and Outlook calendars with tasks scheduled in ClickUp with this one-way sync!
Read more
Google, Microsoft, and Okta Single Sign-On
Google, Microsoft, and Okta Single Sign-On azure
SSO lets you sign up and/or log in with your Google, Microsoft, or Okta account to save you time and provide peace of mind.
Read more
Figma
Figma
Embed an interactive prototype with the ability to zoom and scroll around your creation before launching into the platform. Just paste a link in a comment or task description!
Read more
Vimeo
Vimeo
Paste a Vimeo link into a task description or a new comment to embed an interactive video with Vimeo's native player.
Read more
YouTube
YouTube
Watch YouTube videos in a comment or task description by simply pasting a link! ClickUp will automatically embed the video via YouTube's native player.
Read more
Loom
Loom
Paste the link to a Loom screen recording into a task description or a new comment to embed a video right into ClickUp!
Read more
Zoom
Zoom
Host meetings anywhere in the world right from within a task! Get notified to join a meeting in progress and receive the meeting details with a recording link afterwards.
Read more
Bitbucket
Bitbucket
Link Bitbucket commits, branches, and pull requests with ClickUp tasks. Create branches and pull requests directly in ClickUp and automatically display commits, pushes, and pull requests.
Read more
Chrome
Chrome
5 apps in 1! Create tasks, take & mark up screenshots, save websites, and connect Gmail and Outlook emails to your tasks.
Read more
Amazon Alexa
Amazon Alexa
Create tasks, list tasks due today or tomorrow, and set default Lists by talking to Alexa.
Read more
Google Assistant
Google Assistant
Creating tasks and listing your tasks due today is so much fun when you’re talking to Google.
Read more
Sentry
Sentry
Track software errors from Sentry by turning them into tasks or linking them to existing tasks!
Read more
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams
Connect your Microsoft Teams account with your work in ClickUp!
Read more
Google Hangouts Chat
Google Hangouts Chat
Get notified about ClickUp task activity straight to your Hangouts room!
Read more
Intercom
Intercom
Bring your support team's productivity to the next level by quickly linking and creating ClickUp tasks right from your Intercom inbox!
Read more
Box
Box
Think outside the box! Quickly attach your Box files to ClickUp tasks and comments.
Read more
Zendesk
Zendesk
Stay on top of your inbox by quickly linking, creating, and jumping between tasks in ClickUp and tickets in Zendesk!
Read more
Front
Front
Quickly link, create, and jump between tasks in ClickUp and tickets in Front for easy inbox management.
Read more
Clockify
Clockify
Track time in your tasks and Clockify with a single click! Analyze how much time you and your team spend in this 100% free time tracking app.
Read more
Timely
Timely
Gain complete transparency between your project management and task coordination in ClickUp with automatic time tracking from Timely!
Read more
TMetric
TMetric
Connect your TMetric account to ClickUp with their tools Chrome Extension to easily track time on your tasks!
Read more
Timeneye
Timeneye
Simple time tracking for teams and freelancers. Use the Timeneye browser extension to track time inside ClickUp. Link ClickUp to a Timeneye Workspace to import/link projects and track time even more efficiently.
Read more
PomoDone
PomoDone
Track time you spend on ClickUp tasks through the PomoDone App and Chrome Extension and maintain your Pomodoro schedule.
Read more
TimeCamp
TimeCamp
Sync time, analyze reports, generate invoices, estimate time, and budget each ClickUp task through the TimeCamp Extension.
Read more
Time Doctor
Time Doctor
Connect ClickUp to Time Doctor and track time, invoice clients, and monitor productivity directly with the Time Doctor Desktop App and Chrome extension.
Read more
LambdaTest
LambdaTest
Perform automated, live browser testing on 2000+ browsers and operating systems, then log bug reports straight into ClickUp!
Read more
DueFocus
DueFocus
Connect ClickUp to DueFocus and report time directly to your project with Desktop App or Chrome extension.
Read more
Embed Anything
Embed Anything iframe airtable
Bring anything into your Workplace to save time and reduce context switching. With Embed View, now you can add apps and websites alongside your tasks!
Read more
Twilio
Twilio
Integrate ClickUp with Twilio to automatically send text messages as work is updated. Add text dynamically from custom fields in order to create the exact message you want to send!
Read more
Bugsnag
Bugsnag
Easily monitor bugs and take action inside ClickUp by automating your Bugsnag workflow with triggers and actions.
Read more
Calendly
Calendly
When an invitee schedules an event in Calendly, automatically create a task in ClickUp with all of the meeting's information!
Read more
Miro
Miro
Embed your Miro whiteboard into ClickUp for unparalleled collaboration! Plan your projects from all angles by keeping track of what's happening outside ClickUp.
Read more
Discord
Discord
Automatically send ClickUp notifications to any Discord channel and customize which notifications you receive!
Read more
Tableau Web Connector
Tableau Web Connector
Create dashboards to visualize your ClickUp data in Tableau.
Read more
Giphy
Giphy
Quickly share hilarious GIFs in Docs and comments for more expressive communication!
Read more
Zapier
Love integrations? Hate technical API docs? Zapier gives you access to 1000+ apps with pre-existing and customizable integrations to help your team automate exactly what they need. Read more
GmailGmail
Google CalendarGoogle Calendar
FacebookFacebook
Google FormsGoogle Forms
GitlabGitlab
HubspotHubspot
SalesforceSalesforce
CalendlyCalendly
Office 365Office 365
InfusionsoftInfusionsoft
IntercomIntercom
BufferBuffer
LinkedInLinkedIn
OneDriveOneDrive
BitbucketBitbucket
SalesflareSalesflare
HighlevelHighlevel

Automatic Import

Bring everything from your previous project management app into ClickUp with just a few clicks!
Asana
Asana Import
Automatically import everything from Asana straight into ClickUp. We'll even let you customize which projects, users, and task details you want to bring over.
Read more
Trello
Trello Import
Moving from Trello to ClickUp is impossibly easy! Bring over your tasks, users, and attachments with just a few clicks
Read more
Todoist
Todoist Import
Automatically import your Todoist tasks into ClickUp. We'll even let you customize which projects, users, and task details you want to bring over.
Read more
Jira
Jira Import
Move everything in your JIRA projects right into ClickUp! Tasks, users, and attachments along with all of your details will be migrated in just a few steps!
Read more
Monday
Monday.com Import
Say goodbye to the worst day of the week! Bring any of your Monday.com boards into ClickUp in just a few simple steps.
Read more
Basecamp
Basecamp Import
Bring your projects out of the wilderness. Import Basecamp to-dos into your ClickUp Workspace quicker than you can say campfire.
Read more
Wrike
Wrike Import
With just a few clicks, import everything from Wrike into ClickUp! Automatically migrate all your tasks so you can say sayonara to having more than one place to manage your projects.
Read more

More Integrations

The following companies have created integrations that connect with ClickUp's versatile features.
Grammarly
Grammarly
Receive grammar suggestions and spell checks from any text area in ClickUp!
Unito
Unito
Unito's beta integration with ClickUp allows you to sync ClickUp with Jira, Trello, Hubspot, and more update tasks instantly across teams and departments!
Canny
Canny
Inform your roadmap by connecting Canny Posts to ClickUp Tasks. Automatically update your customers with the status of a feature.
Shift
Shift
Shift into high gear with this desktop client for ClickUp that makes navigating between Tasks, Mail, Calendars, and your Drive accounts fast, easy, and beautiful.
CloudApp
CloudApp
Create visual explanations of what you're trying to express and insert them into task descriptions, comments, and more in seconds.
Integromat
Make
Use Make (formerly Integromat) to connect ClickUp with other work apps to automate your business processes. Create simple or complex integrations—no code required.
SupportBee
SupportBee
Connect Your Workflows From Your Favorite Apps. SupportBee is one of the top places to manage your product support requests and help tickets.
EasyInsight
EasyInsight
Use your ClickUp data to generate grids, pivot tables, charts, and tree reports that drill down from Spaces to the tasks that matter most.
Station
Station
Unify all of your work applications within one single, elegant interface. Station helps you get rid of all your browser tabs and switch across all your apps at lightning speed.
Protractor plugin
Protractor plugin
Use the clickup-protractor-plugin to integrate your test reporting seamlessly into your teams workflow by linking tests directly to your ClickUp tasks.
Asana
Asana
Asana is a great app for tracking your task list, but if you have teams on more powerful project management, this Asana-ClickUp integration is for you.
Basecamp
Basecamp
Have different teams using different task management platforms? With this Basecamp 3-ClickUp integration, keep your tasks in one place.
Trello
Trello
Stay on top of your tasks no matter where you're working. This Trello-ClickUp integration will send tasks to ClickUp every time you add a new Trello card.
Jira
Jira
Keep multiple teams on the same page with this JIRA-ClickUp integration. Now, whenever a new issue is created in JIRA with a specific tag, a new task will automatically be created in ClickUp.
Monday
Monday
Love Monday, but require a more dedicated platform for project management? This ClickUp - Monday integration checks for new pulses in Monday and automatically creates respective tasks in ClickUp.
Google Sheets
Google Sheets
Sending actionable data to Google Sheets is incredibly useful for data storage, but the process can be tedious. This ClickUp-Google Sheets integration turns a tedious process into a seamless one!
Ring Central
Ring Central
Want a task assigned to yourself to follow up for each missed RingCentral call? Let this RingCentral-ClickUp integration create the task for you, and stay on top of missed calls in your project management app.
Evernote
Evernote
A bunch of random notes are difficult to arrange into a clear project. Let this Evernote-ClickUp integration help sort through the clutter.
Google Forms
Google Forms
This Google Forms-ClickUp integration makes it simple to create ClickUp tasks from new Google Form submissions.
Helpscout
Helpscout
Excel at task management AND customer success with this Help Scout-ClickUp integration. With this setup, each new conversation in Help Scout creates a new task in ClickUp.
Typeform
Typeform
With this Typeform-ClickUp integration, every new entry to Typeform will trigger a new task in ClickUp making sure all details are recorded accurately and followed up with sufficiently.
Intercom
Intercom
Using this Intercom-ClickUp integration, every time a lead becomes a new user in Intercom, a task will be created in ClickUp, giving you an easy place to record client details and ensure they are addressed in full!
Salesforce
Salesforce
This Salesforce-ClickUp integration will create a new ClickUp task for any opportunity created in Salesforce. Save time and follow up with more lost opportunities!
Zoho Flow
Zoho Flow
Use Zoho Flow to integrate ClickUp with 300+ apps without writing code. Automate any tasks that keep you away from what you do best.
Userback
Userback
Automatically send visual website feedback as new tasks in your ClickUp space. Save time and never copy and paste between tools again!
Slab
Slab
Link to your ClickUp Tasks to Slab to see title, status, and description updates. Track tags and due dates right from Slab!
WebWork Time Tracker
WebWork Time Tracker
Simple yet powerful time tracking tool for keeping your ClickUp projects on track and boosting productivity.
Airtable
Airtable
Bring your Aitable bases directly into ClickUp to easily edit and collaborate with anyone right alongside your tasks.
Hubstaff
Hubstaff
Track time directly to ClickUp tasks. Automate business processes and improve productivity.
timeBro
timeBro
timeBro captures every minute in every app. Connect it to make time entries on your ClickUp tasks with fully automatic time tracking.
Pabbly Connect
Pabbly Connect
Eliminate manual work in ClickUp with fully automated workflows through Pabbly. Start a new workflow by picking a trigger and tweak it further by adding filters, actions, and field mappings.
Marker.io
Marker.io
Found a bug on your site? Capture your screen, add visual annotations, and report the issue in ClickUp — all from within your website.
Integrately
Integrately
Integrately allows you to connect ClickUp with 300+ apps so you can automate cross-app communication and simple workflows in a breeze.
n8n
n8n
n8n is an extendable workflow automation tool that enables you to connect anything to everything via its open, fair-code model.
Monitask
Monitask
Monitask is a 5-in-1 remote time tracking toolkit that helps teams around the world to be more efficient.
TestLodge
TestLodge
When a test fails, a task containing all the information a developer needs to replicate and fix the issue is automatically created in ClickUp. Integrating ClickUp with TestLodge test case management tool creates a dream team for software testers and QA.
Sunsama
Sunsama
Sunsama helps you stay productive every day and do your best work without burning out. Browse your ClickUp tasks via 'Home' or by 'Space' and 'Folder,' drag and drop tasks into your plan for the day, and configure "Automations" to control Sunsama's behavior when you import and complete tasks.
Pro Backup
Pro Backup
Pro Backup offers an easy backup option to secure all relevant data that is stored in your ClickUp account. Get daily, automated backups of your Spaces, tasks, and files.
SaveMyLeads
SaveMyLeads
Connect Facebook leads to ClickUp by automating the creation of a new task, List, or Folder as soon as a potential client has added a new lead with the Facebook lead form. Stop wasting time on manual work with SaveMyLeads.
PractiTest
PractiTest
PractiTest is an end-to-end test management platform where you and your team can orchestrate your QA efforts in real-time. Report and sync ClickUp tasks to PractiTest Test management tool for seamless QA coverage and team communication.
Merge.dev
Merge.dev
Merge allows you to read and write data on behalf of your users with ClickUp and related project management services through a single Unified API.
Sleekplan
Sleekplan
Keep your user feedback board and status updates in sync with ClickUp by quickly linking and creating ClickUp tasks right from your Sleekplan dashboard.
Jotform
Jotform
Gather project info, accept payments, and automate workflows with ClickUp's Jotform integration.

Got questions?

Customer support is our highest priority. We're here to answer all your questions via our Support Docs, Video Demos, and 24/7 Live Chat.
Watch a Demo
Watch a Demo
Get in Touch
Get in Touch
Intercom Chat
Connect with Support
Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week