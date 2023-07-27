Use GitHub without leaving ClickUp

Automatically track commits, merges, and pull request–all within task activity feeds.
What is GitHub?

GitHub gives you complete control over the DevOps lifecycle. This is the best way to manage repositories, issue tracking, and technical projects.
Using Github in ClickUp
Link pull requests, commits, and branches to ClickUp tasks

See all Github activity related to a task directly in ClickUp.
Get notifications and see the history of Github activity for a task

Receive ClickUp notifications when new GitHub activity items are added to tasks.
Automatically (or manually) attach GitHub activity to ClickUp tasks.

Manage commits, pull requests, and branches.

Automatically change statuses of tasks from Github

Just include #taskID[closed] in the name of your commit, branch, or pull request and we'll automatically change the task to any status you put here.

Jump to code quickly

One click to view your commits, branches, and merges directly from activity in ClickUp.
