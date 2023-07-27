Asana + ClickUp

With Zapier, ClickUp and Asana communicate with ease. Any action in ClickUp or Asana can trigger an automatic response in the other platform such as creating a new task.

Asana is a great app for tracking your task list, but if you have teams on more powerful project management, this Asana-ClickUp integration is for you.

Newly tagged Asana tasks will automatically create tasks within ClickUp.

ClickUp was created out of frustration with this platform.

That's why we built the first dominant alternative to Asana. Import now and explore the world of real project management.
20 No-Brainer Reasons To Choose ClickUp Over Asana

12 Amazing Asana Alternatives (Features, Pricing)

7 Project Management Challenges And How To Solve Them

