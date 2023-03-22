Plan, build, & ship, all in one place.

Jumpstart your project with a template

Get started now with our most popular, customizable software templates.

ClickUp AI

Ship software faster with ClickUp AI.

Fast-track your development plans and documentation with ClickUp AI. Generate product ideas, roadmaps, and more with expert-crafted AI tools for software teams right within ClickUp.

Our engineers and product managers were bogged down with manual status updates between Jira and other tools. With ClickUp, we’ve regained hours of wasted time on duplicative tasks. Even better, we’ve accelerated product releases by improving work handoff between QA, tech writing, and marketing.
Nick FosterDirector of Product, Lulu Press

AGILE WORKFLOWS

Sprint through epics with agile workflows.

Move faster with flexible workflows that adapt to every teams’ needs—from kanban to scrum and beyond. With ClickUp, you can create the perfect process for any backlog, automate it, and focus more of your time on what matters.

ClickUp keeps our engineering department hyper-focused on the right initiatives. We use automated sprints to prioritize requests and provide real-time visibility and progress to our stakeholders.
Nick HerreraSr. Director of Engineering, Pressed

VISIBILITY & ALIGNMENT

Align everyone with clear roadmaps.

Keep your engineering, product, and stakeholder teams working in lock-step with visual roadmaps that connect work toward shared goals. In ClickUp, it's easy to see progress, dependencies and blockers—making priorities clear for everyone.

ClickUp has allowed us to consolidate the number of digital tools needed to manage our end-to-end product delivery. We used to use 5 different tools for feature requests, managing customer requests and reported issues, managing feature execution among other things. Now we have one source of truth - ClickUp.
Dave LovecchioSr. Product Manager, eVisit

BACKLOG MANAGEMENT

Streamline bug & issue tracking.

Collect bug and issue requests with intake forms, then convert them into trackable tasks for your team to prioritize. Link related issues, add tags, and manage your backlog with custom fields, statuses, and rollups.

Product Management Tools

The all-in-one product management solution.

Collaborate on strategic roadmaps, capture product requirements, and more with ClickUp Docs. Embed lists and spreadsheets, link tasks, and tag your team in comments — then connect them to workflows so everyone has context.

integrations

Bring your entire tech stack together with ClickUp.

Connect and automate work across your DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. ClickUp natively integrates with over 200 software tools, including GitHub, Figma, Sentry, Slack, and more.

TEMPLATES

Get started with a template for software teams.

REVIEWS

Software teams love ClickUp.

Ashley PavlikDirector of Product, Talent+

"We've integrated ClickUp's whole suite of products, from Docs to Whiteboards, into how our team works, saving us time moving between yet another tool and more importantly, has aligned our teams on work handoffs."

Page OlverAgile Release Train Engineer, Yoga International

ClickUp made our transition into Agile a success and supported us in learning a whole new way of working without having to make any major changes to our software system!”

Kellock IrvinProduct at EDF Renewables North America

"As someone leading product, it’s my job to protect our engineers’ time and ensure they know not just about what we’re working on now, but also our future obligations—ClickUp helps me do that."

