Bug & Issue Tracking

Squashing bugs and resolving defects is no easy feat, but ClickUp is tailor-fit to help Support, Engineering, and Product teams drive better visibility and collaboration. Drive cross-functional collaboration and deliver better products, faster, through the use of automated and tailor-fit workflows, custom intake Forms, flexible views, and more!
Bug & Issue TrackingAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +17
-
CLOSED, CANNOT REPRODUCE, BLOCKED, NEED INFO, ASSIGNED, OPEN, CLOSED, IN PROGRESS, COMPLETE, TRIAGE, QA TESTING, OPEN, TESTIING, OPEN, RELEASED, IN PROGRESS, CODE REVIEW, NOT A BUG, READY FOR RELEASE, IN PROGRESS
- Environment
- Product Feature
- Related Links
- Report Type
- Reporter
- Source
- Steps to Recreate
- Team Docs
- Welcome!
- My Submissions
- Process Flow
- Bug Submission Form
When status changes, post comment.