Community
Templates created by the ClickUp community.
Creator Content Calendar by ItsModernMillie
If you're a content creator looking for a social media content calendar, this template will help you organize your creative flow when creating content for Instagram, YouTube, TikTok or even your email list!
EOS® Template by ZenPilot
Achieve Your Goals Faster with EOS® and ClickUp The easiest way to lose traction is by disconnecting your vision from the work your team does on a daily basis. By leveraging ClickUp to run EOS®, you're able to build more traction by keeping your vision and work in one place. Align your team Keep your V/TO™ at the heart of your team's daily work, providing you with a single source of truth for clear visibility and accountability. Track your Rocks Document your quarterly Rocks in ClickUp—breaking them down into smaller milestones, delegating work, monitoring progress, and holding the team accountable. Run more productive L10 Meetings Easily create and organize agendas, assign and track To-Dos, and view Rocks, Scorecards, issues, and To-Dos in one centralized location. Identify & solve more issues Create a streamlined process for your team to submit and solve issues, prioritize problem-solving to prevent crises, and generate issues from low client health scores automatically. Cut unnecessary software expenses Don't pay extra money for an additional system that's just going to separate your team's work from their Rocks and issues. You'll save time, money, and headaches by running EOS® directly in your project management system, ClickUp. Get your EOS® ClickUp template from ZenPilot to start gaining traction today.
Etsy Printables
This community template, created by Holly Peck from the Cozy Teacup Printables, will empower you to create and share printable materials for your digital Etsy shop!
Feature Requests List
Streamline your product feature prioritization with this template by Jonathon Popphan from Friendly Tech Training. Categorize requests, assign tasks, and ensure top features are developed promptly. This template helps product teams categorize, evaluate, and prioritize feature requests effectively. With ClickUp's tools, it's simpler to manage requests and maintain alignment on development priorities.
ICOR® Project Management Template by Paperless Movement®
Using the ICOR® methodology (Input, Control, Output, Refine), it guides users in creating a comprehensive productivity system, addressing digital clutter and efficiency issues in fast-paced work environments. This template configures your ClickUp Space according to the ICOR® Methodology.
My Content Hub
This is a content planner hub to help you plan, create, and schedule your content. You can take this space and elevate with custom-to-you integrations and automations so you can stay on track with your content and run your social media like a pro social media manager. This content hub was designed for the entrepreneur in mind.
New Blog Post
Use this template, created by Jonathon Popphan from Friendly Tech Training, to define and refine your blog publishing and promotion process.
Risk Management Template
Managing risks is vital for project health. This risk management template provides guidance on how to create a risk management guide and how to actively manage project risks.
SOP Library Template by DaSilva Life
The SOP Library ClickUp Template is designed to streamline the creation, storage, and accessibility of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). With customizable categories, statuses, and docs, teams can efficiently categorize and access SOPs tailored to their specific needs. Whether documenting processes, protocols, or guidelines, this template empowers teams to maintain consistency, enhance collaboration, and boost productivity effortlessly within ClickUp.
Team Meeting Management by DaSilva Life
The Team Meeting Management ClickUp Template is crafted to simplify the planning, organization, and execution of team meetings. With customizable fields, statuses, and notes, teams can efficiently categorize and manage meeting agendas tailored to their specific requirements. Whether scheduling discussions, tracking action items, or documenting outcomes, this template empowers teams to streamline communication, foster collaboration, and maximize productivity seamlessly within ClickUp.
Video/Audio Podcast Production Template by AskYvi.
Never worry about things falling through the cracks in your podcast production process ever again. This all-in-one ClickUp template puts speaker coordination, task management, and asset organization at your fingertips, streamlining your workflow so you can focus on creating great content. Take charge of your podcast with this time-saving folder template by AskYvi.
YouTube Content Planner
Use this YouTube Content Planner to help plan your YouTube content creation.
YouTube planning and production template by Nate Black
How to plan your next year on YouTube, simply. This is a packed template to make planning and running a YouTube channel much simpler.