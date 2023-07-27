Product roadmaps are essential for keeping your team organized and on track with the development of new products. A great product roadmap template should help you map out each step of the product development cycle, from ideation to launch.

ClickUp's Product Roadmap Template is designed to help you:

Visualize the product development lifecycle

Break down tasks and assign resources

Prioritize and track progress

Whether you're building a brand new mobile app or launching a website redesign, this template will give you the clarity and structure needed to make sure your product launches on time and within budget.

Benefits of a Product Roadmap Template

Product roadmaps are great tools for teams working in product development, as they provide visibility into the product’s future and a clear timeline of when features will be delivered. Here are just some of the advantages of using a product roadmap template:

Provide a clear picture of the product’s development timeline

Help keep everyone on the same page when it comes to the product’s progress

Identify potential risks and opportunities

Align stakeholders around goals and objectives

Main Elements of a Product Roadmap Template

ClickUp's Product Roadmap Template is designed to help you plan, track, and manage product development. This Folder template includes:

Custom Statuses: Create tasks with 10 different custom statuses such as Not Doing, Closed, Scoping, In QA Review, and Considering to keep track of the progress of each task

Custom Fields: Categorize and add 15 different custom attributes such as Confidence, Effort 1-5, Impact 1-5, Initiative, and Leadership Request to help manage and visualize product development

Custom Views: Open 7 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as Release Notes, Welcome, Quarterly Roadmap, Process, My Product Requests, and more

Project Management: Improve product management with tags, notifications, automations, AI, and more

How to Use a Product Roadmap Template

Creating a product roadmap is a key part of product management. It outlines the product’s objectives and the steps needed to reach them. The roadmap also serves as a way to communicate the product’s strategy and progress to stakeholders and team members. By following these five steps, you can create an effective product roadmap in ClickUp.

1. Define your objectives

Start by clearly establishing your product’s objectives. This will help you set the direction for your roadmap and decide which features should be included.

Use a Doc in ClickUp to brainstorm objectives for your product roadmap.

2. Identify key milestones

Once you’ve established your objectives, you need to identify the key milestones that will help you reach them. These can be anything from launching a new feature to meeting a certain customer satisfaction rate.

Set Milestones in ClickUp to track and measure progress towards your objectives.

3. Prioritize features

Once you’ve identified your milestones, you need to prioritize the features that need to be included to reach them. This will help you focus on the most important tasks first and avoid getting bogged down by too many features.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to organize features by priority and assign tasks to team members.

4. Create your roadmap

Now it’s time to create the product roadmap itself. A good roadmap should include the key milestones, timeline for completion, and a list of the features that need to be included.

Create a Gantt Chart in ClickUp to map out the timeline for your product roadmap.

5. Track progress

Finally, it’s important to track your progress and adjust your roadmap as needed. As you make progress and complete tasks, update your roadmap to reflect the changes.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind you to review your roadmap and make any necessary updates.

Get Started with ClickUp's Product Roadmap Template

Product managers can use this Product Roadmap Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to planning product development and setting goals.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to create an effective product roadmap:

Use the Release Notes View to keep up with all the changes that have been made to the product

The Welcome View will help new users learn about the product, its features, and how to use it

The Quarterly Roadmap View will help you plan out the product's development cycle for the next quarter

The Process View will help you keep track of the product development process and ensure it is followed correctly

The My Product Requests View will help you keep track of customer feedback and feature requests

Organize tasks into ten different statuses: Not Doing, Closed, Scoping, In Qa Review, Considering, and more, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as you progress through tasks to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Product Roadmap Template Today

