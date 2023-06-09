Board Grouping
Group your Boards your way.
Easily arrange your columns to manage projects the way that works best for you. Arrange your Boards by status, assignee, priorities, and more.
Manage your tasks and projects at a glance with ClickUp's flexible Board view. Drag-and-drop tasks, sort, filter, and more with a fully customizable Kanban system.
Everything view
Get an overview of where all your team projects stand at a glance with Everything view. See multiple workflows in one view, even if they have different statuses.
Custom statuses
Create Custom Statuses for any workflow, from sprints to multi-stage processes. Add new statuses or edit existing ones directly in your Board view.
Task Management
Quickly move tasks through workflows and adjust priorities. Simply drop a task into any status and move the task up or down to change the priority of the task.
Bulk Action Toolbar
Save time making task updates in bulk with the Bulk Action Toolbar. Add assignees, change statuses, and delete tasks, all without leaving Board view.
Visualize
Sort tasks in a column by due date, priority, and more.
Use task details or Custom Fields to sort tasks the way that works best for your team.
Filter tasks by assignee to only see your work.
See who's working on what by filtering by assignee.
Add filtered views to your Favorites for future reference.
Easily save your sorted and filtered Board pre-sets for future viewing.