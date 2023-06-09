Visualize any workflow with Board view.

Manage your tasks and projects at a glance with ClickUp's flexible Board view. Drag-and-drop tasks, sort, filter, and more with a fully customizable Kanban system.

board-view-agile-inventory.png
board-view-agile-inventory.png

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

  • Booking-dot-com Logo
  • IBM Logo
  • Logitech Logo
  • Fortinet Logo
  • Tibco Logo
  • Spotify Logo
  • T-Mobile Logo
  • Netflix Logo

Board Grouping

Group your Boards your way.

Easily arrange your columns to manage projects the way that works best for you. Arrange your Boards by status, assignee, priorities, and more.

board-view-grouping.png

Everything view

See all your Boards in one view.

Get an overview of where all your team projects stand at a glance with Everything view. See multiple workflows in one view, even if they have different statuses.

board-view-status-change.png

Custom statuses

Create and update statuses on the fly.

Create Custom Statuses for any workflow, from sprints to multi-stage processes. Add new statuses or edit existing ones directly in your Board view.

board-view-custom-status.png

Task Management

Drag-and-drop tasks for quick updates.

Quickly move tasks through workflows and adjust priorities. Simply drop a task into any status and move the task up or down to change the priority of the task.

board-view-drag-drop-status.png

Bulk Action Toolbar

Make changes to multiple tasks at once.

Save time making task updates in bulk with the Bulk Action Toolbar. Add assignees, change statuses, and delete tasks, all without leaving Board view.

Bulk Action Toolbar

Visualize

Manage tasks and capacity at a glance.

  • Sort tasks in a column by due date, priority, and more.

    Use task details or Custom Fields to sort tasks the way that works best for your team.

  • Filter tasks by assignee to only see your work.

    See who's working on what by filtering by assignee.

  • Add filtered views to your Favorites for future reference.

    Easily save your sorted and filtered Board pre-sets for future viewing.

board-view-fiter.png

From our blog

Related articles.

kanban-board-examples-2.png

20 Kick-Ass Kanban Board Examples

Read More
how-to-build-and-use-a-scrum-board.png

How to Build and Use a Scrum Board (With Examples)

Read More
Kanban-Board-Templates.png

10 Kanban Board Templates for ClickUp, OneNote, & Excel

Read More

All of your work, in one place.

Bring your work, tools, and teams together in ClickUp, the all-in-one collaborative work hub.

icon of life preserver ring

Free training & 24-hours support

icon of a shield

Serious about security & privacy

icon of an odometer

Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months