Releasing a new version of your product is an exciting moment. And it can be quite the headache, too. That's why you need to keep track of every change and feature with release notes.

ClickUp's Release Notes Template helps make sure your team stays on the same page and quickly documents all changes in your product with features like:

Tracking new features, fixes, and bug reports

Annotating each version with helpful meta-data

Easily sharing updates with stakeholders and users

Whether you're launching a major update or just fixing a small bug, ClickUp makes it easy to document every change!

Benefits of a Release Notes Template

Release notes are an important part of any software update. With a release notes template, you can:

Communicate effectively with customers, partners, and stakeholders

Provide clear and concise summaries of changes and improvements

Educate users on how to use new features

Ensure transparency in releases and updates

Main Elements of a Release Notes Template

ClickUp's Release Notes Template is designed to help you capture and share important changes in each product release. This Doc template includes:

Custom Statuses: Create tasks with various custom statuses to keep track of the progress of each release

Custom Fields: Categorize and add attributes to manage your release notes and feature requests

Custom Views: Start with this Doc template and build out your ClickUp workflow which includes List, Gantt, Workload, Calendar, and more

Project Management: Improve release tracking with comment reactions, nested subtasks, multiple assignees, and priorities

How to Use a Release Notes Template

Releasing a new software update or product can be a daunting task. But with the right preparation, it can be made easier with a Release Notes Template. Here’s how you can use ClickUp to create one:

1. Gather the necessary details

Before creating a Release Notes Template, you will need to gather all the necessary information about the release. This includes the features that have been added, any bug fixes, and any other changes that are included in the release.

Create a Doc in ClickUp and fill it out with key details about the release.

2. Create the template

Once you have all the necessary information, it’s time to create the Release Notes Template. This should include the date of the release, a list of the features and bug fixes, and any other relevant details.

Use the Table view in ClickUp to create a simple spreadsheet that can be used to organize the release notes.

3. Test and review

Before you can release your software update or product, it’s important to test it and make sure it’s working properly. This is where the Release Notes Template can be useful, as it allows you to track the progress of the testing process.

Use Goals in ClickUp to track your progress towards the completion of the testing process.

4. Publish the notes

Once the testing is finished, it’s time to publish the Release Notes Template. This can be done through a variety of channels, such as email, social media, or your company’s website.

Use Automations in ClickUp to help streamline the process of publishing the release notes.

Get Started with ClickUp's Release Notes Template

Software developers can use this Release Notes Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to documenting product changes and updates.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to create release notes:

Create a project for each release note

Assign tasks to team members and designate a timeline

Collaborate with stakeholders to brainstorm ideas and create content

Organize tasks into categories to keep track of progress

Set up notifications to stay up-to-date on progress

Hold regular meetings to discuss progress and any issues

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Release Notes Template Today

